Yooka Laylee Tabletop Game Announced, Pre-Orders Begin June 29
Yooka-Laylee fans will soon be able to enjoy the duo’s adventures in an all-new way, with their friends!. Limited Run Games and Game Decks have announced a new tabletop board game for the franchise, with pre-orders opening up on 29 June 2021. Along with a standard edition, the companies will also offer a Collector’s Edition for the game (seen above) – which will contain extras like conus cards and a tailor-made soundtrack to accompany game sessions.nintendosoup.com