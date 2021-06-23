Yooka Laylee Tabletop Game Announced, Pre-Orders Begin June 29

Players who enjoy strategic tile-laying mechanics and intricate scoring. The Between Two Castles of Mad King Ludwig: Secrets & Soiree Expansion expands upon the excellent game of clever construction at the crossroads of collaboration and competition. For context, in the base game (which is necessary for this expansion), players serve on two teams of two working with the person to their left and the person to their right, drafting and placing tiles. The goal is to create two castles each with the highest point value possible; at the end of the game the player will only keep the score of the lowest castle they worked on of the two.