Royals' Salvador Perez: Likely avoids concussion

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Royals' training staff described the night-shortening incident for Perez (head) on Wednesday as a "non-concussive event," Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports. Perez went 1-for-2 with a double and a run before taking a foul ball to the facemask and exiting Wednesday's game in New York. The...

www.cbssports.com
