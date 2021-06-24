Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

The Law and You: On The 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution

By PENNY CLUTE The Law, You
Press-Republican
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution is packed with significant rights and enforcement powers. It was passed by Congress then ratified by the states in 1868, as part of Reconstruction after the Civil War. Both the “due process” and the “equal protection” clauses are part of the 14th Amendment, and they are summarized here. Countless cases have applied and interpreted the meaning of these phrases. Their interpretation has been extensive and complicated, and is still ongoing.

www.pressrepublican.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Constitution#Race#Constitutional Right#Equal Protection#The U S Supreme Court#Confederate#Plattsburgh City Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Constitution
News Break
Supreme Court
Related
Congress & CourtsFosters Daily Democrat

Letter: Founders intentionally did not include filibuster in U.S. Constitution

In response to Mr. Charles Griffin, I think a bit of history should be reviewed. Mr. Griffin stated that, "the framers designed the Senate to be a consensus-driven body, not an emotionally charged one." Interesting however, is the fact that the framers did not include a filibuster or any requirement of a super majority in the Senate to either end debates on a bill or to pass a bill. This was not an oversight, it was intentional. In fact the filibuster became part of the Senate rules by mistake, when Vice-President Burr recommended that the Senate clean up its rulebook by removing redundant language. One of the rules removed by mistake in 1806 was that a simple majority was needed to cut off debate on a bill. This error was realized and the filibuster was used for the first time in 1837.
Congress & CourtsReason.com

Justice Thomas Decries "Contradictory and Unstable State" of Marijuana

The Supreme Court granted certiorari in two cases today, and summarily resolved two others: Lombardo v. St. Louis and Pakdel v. San Francisco. Here is today's Orders List. One case in which the Supreme Court denied certiorari was Standing Akimbo v. United States, in which the petitioners sought review of a lower court decision upholding IRS summonses seeking information concerning business expense deductions for a medical marijuana dispensary. Although medical marijuana is legal and regulated in many states, medical marijuana business owners may not take federal tax deductions for their business expenses, as their business "consists of trafficking in controlled substances" under federal law.
LawThe Tribune-Democrat

Letter to the editor | Abortion law needs to be corrected

Thirty-nine of the 50 states have schizophrenic abortion laws. While they prosecute anyone who takes the life of a pregnant woman with two counts of murder or manslaughter, they permit the pregnant woman to pay someone to take the life of her unborn baby. If a baby in the mother’s...
U.S. Politicsmainepublic.org

First Amendment: How The Constitutional Protection of Freedoms Applies To Issues Of Our Times

The First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution establishes the freedom of speech, religion, and assembly. But the Founding Fathers couldn't have anticipated contemporary challenges such as social media, hate speech, religious extremism and public school funding. We’ll discuss how the First Amendment applies to current events. Plus, we'll learn about Maine native and newspaper editor Elijah Lovejoy and Maine’s First Amendment museum.
Little Rock, ARnewtoncountytimes.com

Legislators refer three proposed constitutional amendments to voters

LITTLE ROCK – The legislature referred three proposed constitutional amendments to Arkansas voters. In next year’s statewide general election in November, voters will decide whether or not the three amendments are written into the state Constitution. Two of the proposed amendments originated in the Senate; the third originated in the...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Supreme Court asked to review men-only draft registration law

WASHINGTON – The Supreme Court is being asked to decide whether it's sex discrimination for the government to require only men to register for the draft when they turn 18. The question of whether it's unconstitutional to require men but not women to register could be viewed as one with little practical impact. The last time there was a draft was during the Vietnam War, and the military has been all-volunteer since. But the registration requirement is one of the few remaining places where federal law treats men and women differently, and women's groups are among those arguing that allowing it to stand is harmful.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Washington Monthly

The Supreme Court Justice Who Stood Up in Plessy v. Ferguson

During his legal campaign to desegregate public schools, the lawyer and future Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall had “a Bible, to which he turned during his most depressed moments,” recalled one of his colleagues at the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund: Justice John Marshall Harlan’s famous dissent in Plessy v. Ferguson. It reads, in part, “Our Constitution is color-blind, and neither knows nor tolerates classes among citizens.”
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Newsweek

Ted Cruz Accuses Kamala Harris of Avoiding 'Biden Cages' During Border Visit

Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz appeared on Fox News criticizing Vice President Kamala Harris' recent border trip and the implementation of critical race theory in schools. Cruz joined Fox News host Jesse Watters on his show Watters World Saturday night to discuss critical race theory and the U.S. border crisis. Watters asked Cruz if the American people are "buying" Harris' trip to El Paso, Texas.