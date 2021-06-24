Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

A Land of Opportunity: Exploring the Potential of Drylands for Youth Employment

globallandscapesforum.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe youth population in Africa is projected to reach 1.2 billion by 2030. Providing adequate employment opportunities for this number is a must for both human and environmental wellbeing. This Youth Daily Show, jointly organized by the African Youth Initiative on Climate Change and the Youth in Landscapes Initiative (YIL), explores the topic of youth unemployment in Africa and how dryland restoration, and more in general the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration, can play a role in increasing employment opportunities for regional youth. Two young African leaders share their perspectives and stories, and together we explore how restoration can spark hope for dryland communities and nature.

www.globallandscapesforum.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Unemployment#Land Of Opportunity#This Youth Daily Show#African#Global Landscapes Forum#Un Decade On#Ecosystem Restoration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Africa
News Break
Jobs
Related
Africagloballandscapesforum.org

Partnering with Dryland Communities to Overcome Protracted Crises: Challenges and Opportunities

Protracted crises are persistent in Africa’s drylands. Weak governance, insecure land rights and access, environmental fragility and armed conflict impact the lives of millions of pastoralists, agro-pastoralists and farmers in drylands across Africa; climate change is starting to layer on additional stress. SPARC research with pastoral and agro-pastoral communities across the Sahel and Horn of Africa reveals how they are responding to multiple pressures, and adapting their livelihoods. Innovations emerging from these regions are also providing solutions to some of their most critical challenges. In this plenary, we discuss the opportunities and challenges that arise when taking a more integrated approach to addressing ecosystem restoration in drylands facing recurrent and protracted crises.
Economythenewdawnliberia.com

VP Taylor explores investment opportunities for Liberia

Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor has visited Kampala, Uganda from June 14th to 17th, 2021, to explore investment opportunities for Liberia. In Kampala, Madam Vice President called for economic cooperation between Liberia and Uganda in the areas of trade, industrialization, and infrastructural development. The Vice President also toured the Kampala Industrial and Business Park at Namve- the largest industrial hub in Uganda, sitting on 26,000 hectares of land.
Agriculturegloballandscapesforum.org

Biodiversity for Resilience: Harnessing Crops’ Potential for Drylands Restoration and Climate Change Adaptation

The session explores the power and potential of crop diversity through two lenses: the scientific and the gastronomic. Two panels will include experts working on resilient, drought-resistant crops on the African continent, as well as under-utilized crops, tropical forages, and food trees with potential to restore drylands (predominantly in the Sahel). The session also includes chefs and entrepreneurs harnessing the potential of these crops to promote more delicious, nutritious, and climate-friendly options around food. In the first panel, experts look into key crops and food trees that present an astounding potential to tackle the main challenges associated with climate change and land degradation in the region, and explore ways to foster greater conservation and sustainable use of these crops to enhance breeding programs and farmers’ livelihoods. The second panel gathers organizations and individuals working on the ground to create nature-based solutions around agrobiodiversity and sustainable agriculture in Africa’s drylands.
Africagloballandscapesforum.org

Women of the Drylands: An Intergenerational Conversation

Women in Africa’s drylands could be likened to superheroes: they take care of the kids and the land, and ensure income for their families. And, as if this was not enough, they are an incredible source of knowledge on traditional practices, sustainable land management and innovations for resilience and survival during periods of drought.
Lifestylegloballandscapesforum.org

Virtual Tour: Journey to the Drylands of East Africa, the Last Lands of Eden

Take a virtual trip to the great savanna lands of East Africa—cradle of humankind, home to traditional nomadic pastoralists, and last refuge of some of the most spectacular wildlife populations on earth. Join experts from the International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI), including rangelands specialist Fiona Flintan, ecosystem ecologist Jason Sircely...
Societygloballandscapesforum.org

YIL: Drylands of Hope: Stories from African Youth

Young people in Africa are increasingly interested in being a part of the restoration movement – either by leading restoration in their landscapes, or by joining an existing restoration project. But it’s not always easy to identify which activities to join, or how to start your own project. In this session, jointly organized by Youth 4 Nature (Y4N) and the Youth in Landscapes Initiative (YIL), we will explore how young people across Africa are getting involved in restoration; how they started their journeys; the challenges they have faced; and the solutions they have found. Two young African leaders at the forefront of landscape restoration will share with us their inspiring stories, and explain how drylands are landscapes of hope – for communities and for nature.
Chinaunesco.org

The official launch of the regional project for capacity building in Risk management and protection systems in Africa

On 21 June 2021, the UNESCO World Heritage Centre (WHC), the International Centre for the Study of the Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Property (ICCROM), the African World Heritage Fund (AWHF) and the École du Patrimoine Africain (EPA) brought together Ambassadors, site managers, and African heritage experts for the online launching of the project for the Capacity-building in risk management and protection systems in Africa.
Businessdnyuz.com

It’s time for international development in Africa to be decolonized

In recent years, there have been growing calls for more diversity in international funding destined for Africa. There has also been debate over how the continent can encourage more local African asset owners to invest in impactful, sustainable, and profitable sectors of the productive economy, like its burgeoning tech ecosystem.
Industryglobalrealnews.com

OCP / IFC: 100 million to strengthen the African agricultural value chain

The OCP Group, the world’s leading phosphate producer and market leader in phosphate fertilizers, and the International Monetary Fund (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, have signed a $ 100 million financial agreement to strengthen the African agricultural value chain. Creating sustainable diets. The joint statement from the...
Africagloballandscapesforum.org

GLF Africa 2021: Donor and Partner Report

The Global Landscapes Forum (GLF) brought together more than 7,000 people to find solutions to ecosystem restoration challenges during the GLF Africa: Restoring Africa’s Drylands digital summit 2-3 June 2021. The event reached over 22 million people on social media, and provided a crucial platform for 227 speakers – including...
Energy Industryoffshore-technology.com

NAMCOR partners ReconAfrica to explore resource potential in Namibia

The National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (NAMCOR) has partnered with Reconnaissance Energy Africa (ReconAfrica) to assess and unlock the resource potential in the Kavango Sedimentary Basin, north-east Namibia. The two parties have signed a related joint operating agreement (JOA), agreeing to jointly undertake a petroleum exploration programme in the Kavango...
Electronicstechxplore.com

Study explores the potential of using a humanoid robot to entertain the elderly

Humanoid robots have the potential of assisting humans in a variety of settings, ranging from home environments to malls, schools and healthcare facilities. Some roboticists have been specifically investigating the potential of social robots as tools to offer care and companionship to the elderly population. Researchers at Nayang Technological University...
Economyinavateonthenet.net

UK: A land of opportunity?

Reece Webb speaks with Eric Greenop, Avex UK’s new MD, as he reflects on the challenges and opportunities facing the UK market amid a perfect storm of uncertainty. Many think that uncertainty is bad for business, but where there are grey clouds, there is often a silver lining. For Eric Greenop, the zeitgeist of the early 2020’spresents an exciting opportunity to learn and explore new markets against the backdrop of Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic.
Middle Eastnorthafricapost.com

Arab Ambassadors explore investment opportunities in Dakhla

A delegation including the ambassadors of Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Yemen to Morocco visited Dakhla on Thursday to explore the investment opportunities and economic assets in the region. This visit, organized by the Dakhla-Oued Eddahab Regional Council in cooperation with the Diplomatic Foundation, is part of initiatives aimed at...
thesierraleonetelegraph.com

$50 Million World Bank grant for Sierra Leone’s urban development and disaster management

The World Bank Board of Executive Directors has approved a $50 million grant from the International Development Association (IDA) for Sierra Leone’s Resilient Urban Project. The project will improve integrated urban management, service delivery, and disaster risk management in the Western Area and selected district capitals across the country. It will help address the needs of the capital Freetown as the economic engine of Sierra Leone, while catering to the unique opportunities and challenges in the district capitals: Bo, Makeni, Kenema, Koidu, Port Loko and Bonthe.
Businesswhattheythink.com

Penn Color Explores Expansion Opportunities In Asia

Doylestown, Pa. – Penn Color, Inc., has announced plans to increase its presence in Asia. The decision is based on its strategy to support global customers around the world, and bring the “Penn Color experience” and Penn Color products to the region. “We are committed to extending our global footprint...
Energy Industrytribuneledgernews.com

US group hails Dubai's sustainable urban planning efforts

Jun. 26—DUBAI — The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority has been awarded by the US Green Building Council (USGBC) for its sustainable efforts in urban planning. In particular, the emirate's utility provider was given the Regional Leadership Award for its "exemplary leadership in contributing to the creation of green and sustainable buildings."
Indiasouthasiamonitor.org

Kashmir youth, 17, is teen sensation with his business acumen, tech explorations

A teenager from the apple-producing town of Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir is using his digital marketing skills for his tech exploration and business expansion. Wasif Rashid is just 17 and he is already a Chief Executive Officer. This teenager’s success story in entrepreneurship is an inspiration for others. Wasif’s...