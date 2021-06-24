A Land of Opportunity: Exploring the Potential of Drylands for Youth Employment
The youth population in Africa is projected to reach 1.2 billion by 2030. Providing adequate employment opportunities for this number is a must for both human and environmental wellbeing. This Youth Daily Show, jointly organized by the African Youth Initiative on Climate Change and the Youth in Landscapes Initiative (YIL), explores the topic of youth unemployment in Africa and how dryland restoration, and more in general the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration, can play a role in increasing employment opportunities for regional youth. Two young African leaders share their perspectives and stories, and together we explore how restoration can spark hope for dryland communities and nature.www.globallandscapesforum.org