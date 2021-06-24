Restoring Sahelian Drylands: Practice, evidence, lessons and scaling
This session provides an overview of the practical experience, techniques, and results of an “evergreening” approach to dryland restoration in the Sahel. A particular focus is given to Farmer Managed Natural regeneration (agroforestry), but within a more integrated approach, including soil and water conservation. A short video provides testimonies by women and men farmers in villages. The session concludes with messages to financial donors about the lessons learned for scaling out land restoration drawn from experiences in Senegal, Mali and Burkina Faso.www.globallandscapesforum.org