Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Smacks fourth homer
Rodgers 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Wednesday against the Mariners. Rodgers took Justus Sheffield yard in the second inning to record his fourth homer of the season. Though that was his lone hit of the game, Rodgers now has at least one knock in six of his last seven starts. He's also chipped in seven RBI and two runs scored in that span. Overall, Rodgers is hitting .261/.333/.455 with 16 RBI and six runs scored across 99 plate appearances.www.cbssports.com