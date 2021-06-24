Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Smacks fourth homer

Following yesterday afternoon’s game against the Seattle Mariners, Brendan Rodgers has now been in the Rockies lineup for 28 games in 2021, the most appearances he’s had in a single season in his young career. Barring any injury issues or a complete collapse, he’ll be a staple on this team for the rest of the season. That’s a sentence Rockies fans have been wanting to say for years. A little over a month since his season debut, let’s get into the weeds on what he’s done so far.