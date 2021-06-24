Cancel
Decolonizing Restoration: Laying Solid Foundations for #GenerationRestoration

globallandscapesforum.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the UN Decade commences, the world must work to ensure that the knowledge, perspectives, interests and needs of Indigenous peoples and local communities – time-immemorial guardians of some of the world’s most pristine and biodiversity-rich ecosystems – are mainstreamed in global restoration agendas, initiatives and debates. During this Youth...

www.globallandscapesforum.org
#Un#Angola#Restoration Movement#Indigenous#Global Landscapes Forum#Un Decade
Advocacy
Society
Environment
United Nations
EnvironmentScience Now

Decolonize climate adaptation research

Climate-forced population displacement is among the greatest human rights issues of our time, presenting unprecedented challenges to communities and the governments responsible for protecting them. Sea level rise, heat, drought, and wildfires will cause people to move, losing homes and places they love, often with no ability to return. Indigenous Peoples have done the least to cause this crisis and face the loss of lands and connections to ancestral, cultural, and spiritual heritage. To ensure that their right to self-determination is protected and the horrific legacy of government-forced relocations is not repeated, communities must lead and define research on climate-forced displacement and managed retreat that involves them and the lands upon which they dwell and subsist. A focus on human rights, and decolonization of research to change institutional structures of knowledge production, can help communities define their future in a climate-altered world.
Charitiescgdev.org

Decolonizing the Humanitarian Nonprofit Sector: Why Governing Boards Are Key

Nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) are a critical source of aid and advocacy for the 235 million people facing the devastating impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, rising political conflict, hunger, and disease outbreaks who are in need of humanitarian assistance and protection. But NGO governance fails to represent the views and reflect the diversity of the people they serve.
Charitieswgvunews.org

Nissan Foundation

President of Nissan Foundation Andrew Tavi discusses the topic of playing your part and encouraging cultural awareness. The Foundation grants those that give back to their community and we discuss.
Africagloballandscapesforum.org

GLF Africa 2021: Donor and Partner Report

The Global Landscapes Forum (GLF) brought together more than 7,000 people to find solutions to ecosystem restoration challenges during the GLF Africa: Restoring Africa’s Drylands digital summit 2-3 June 2021. The event reached over 22 million people on social media, and provided a crucial platform for 227 speakers – including...
Advocacyheart.org

Lay Stakeholders in Science and Research Initiative

The American Heart Association Lay Stakeholder Initiative is unique in its development of a pathway for identifying, recruiting, training, and utilizing lay volunteers in its science and research enterprise. This Initiative has effectively engaged lay volunteers in grant peer review and other roles. Ongoing program review and updates ensure the...
Politicsthefulcrum.us

America Talks and NWOC lay a foundation for the future

Having civil conversations about politics can feel like a daunting task, but it doesn't have to be that way. To foster better discussions the focus should be on finding common ground, rather than concentrating on divisions. That's the aim of the National Week of Conversation, which concluded on Sunday. While...
Charitiesqatar-tribune.com

Qatar Charity lays foundation stone for healthcare centre in Mogadishu

Qatar Charity (QC) laid the foundation stone for a health centre in Hamar Weyne District of Somalia’s capital Mogadishu. The ceremony was attended by Governor of Banaadir region and Mayor of Mogadishu Omar Mahmoud Mohamed Filish, Deputy Mayor of Mogadishu and Head of Social Affairs Basma Amir Sheketi, Director of Health at the Banadir Regional Administration Mohamed Mahamud Adow and Hamar Weyne District Commissioner Abdikadir Mohamed Abdikadir, in addition to several local officials.
Environmentsciencecodex.com

RNE and Leopoldina call for swift action -- lay the foundations for climate neutrality now

The German National Academy of Sciences Leopoldina and the German Council for Sustainable Development (RNE) have published a joint position paper presenting paths to climate neutrality by 2050. In it, the Leopoldina and the RNE highlight options for action to effect the changes needed within society, at political level and in the business world, in view especially of the urgency and the historic dimensions of the transformation we face. With the paper, the Leopoldina and the RNE are consciously not seeking to engage in a race to set the most ambitious target. They are instead offering an options paper for setting the right course and covering the key implementation steps. The position paper was presented at the RNE's 20th annual conference and was handed over to the Federal Chancellor, Dr Angela Merkel.
Sciencesonoraninstitute.org

In the Seat of Restoration

Interviewing the people closest to the Colorado River Delta restoration. The Colorado River Delta is a place where nature is returning to life in extraordinary ways, especially with the regular deliveries of water throughout the next few months. We couldn’t have this natural beauty and the community benefits without the people who work to achieve positive change. Join us for the In the Seat of Restoration video series with our scientists, field staff, and community members. Together, their stories highlight the wide range of technical skills, organizing, history and culture behind restoring the Colorado River Delta.
PoliticsIola Register

Bowlus lays out a bold vision

Thanks to a gift recently left to the Bowlus Fine Arts Center, two major projects are slated for its upkeep. Daniel Kays, Bowlus director, briefed USD 257 board members, who also serve as Bowlus trustees, of his plans to use the vast majority of $160,000 bequeathed by the estate of Marian J. Wilson.
Entertainmenth-net.org

The Restitution of Looted Artefacts since 1945: denazification and decolonization in entangled perspective

Your network editor has reposted this from H-Announce. The byline reflects the original authorship. African History / Studies, Art, Art History & Visual Studies, Asian History / Studies, Colonial and Post-Colonial History / Studies, Holocaust, Genocide, and Memory Studies Over the past decades the restitution of cultural property has come to the forefront of both public and academic debates. Besides the well-establishedProvenienzforschung into Jewish-owned cultural property, postcolonial restitution has increasingly become the epicentre of fierce disputes, as in the case of the contested Benin bronzes or the repatriation of the Cape cross stone to Namibia. The controversy over the Humboldt Forum’s world collections and BLM protests further exacerbated the matter. As a result, the restoration of material culture has now risen to one of the central facets of post-authoritarian justice, which historians have yet to analyse in more comprehensive terms.
Advocacycloudnewsmag.com

Lagos partners IFC on eco-friendly buildings in the state

The Lagos State Government has stepped up its collaboration with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) on the Green Building initiative with the training of built environment professionals that are in government employment on the ideals of this novel initiative. The Green Building initiative was conceived to promote eco-friendly structures referred...
Religionchvnradio.com

A Firm Foundation

Ephesians 2:19–20 In the swirl of these turbulent times, I’m hearing echoes in my mind of David’s question in Psalm 11: “If the foundations are destroyed, what can the righteous do?” (verse 3 ESV). Great question! Webster tells us that a “foundation” is “the basis upon which something stands or...
Businessdnyuz.com

It’s time for international development in Africa to be decolonized

In recent years, there have been growing calls for more diversity in international funding destined for Africa. There has also been debate over how the continent can encourage more local African asset owners to invest in impactful, sustainable, and profitable sectors of the productive economy, like its burgeoning tech ecosystem.
Industryinspades.news

Agricultural multinational corporations oppress Kenya farmers

Smallholder farmers produce 75% of the food consumed in Kenya today. Yet the Kenyan government is facilitating their exploitation and oppression by Multinational Corporations through draconian agricultural laws. Quite contradictory to the President fronting food security as one of his big four agenda. How can the country achieve food security when farmers are barred by punitive laws from producing food?
Educationdailytrust.com

Decolonizing African psyche

The title of this piece was informed by a public lecture recently delivered at the University of Abuja by a renowned historian, Professor Toyin Falola. It was the maiden Humanities Lecture Series of the Faculty of Arts, which held on Thursday June 17, 2021 at the institution’s main campus. “Decolonizing African Knowledge System” was the title of the lecture.
Collegesmountainviewtoday.ca

UBC faculty of medicine apologizes for harms to Indigenous Peoples

VANCOUVER — The University of British Columbia's faculty of medicine formally apologized Friday for its role in past and present harms to Indigenous Peoples and committed to expand its response to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's calls to action. Dr. Dermot Kelleher, the faculty's dean and vice-president of health, said...