Why Track Restoration Progress in Africa’s Drylands? Back to Basics

globallandscapesforum.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite pivotal advancements in satellite-based remote sensing, restoration monitoring in Africa’s drylands remains a significant challenge – particularly in sparsely vegetated areas, and those where restoration doesn’t involve trees. This session hands the floor to the experts, leaders and innovators who are actively restoring and monitoring Africa’s drylands. Panellists share...

www.globallandscapesforum.org
Agriculturealbuquerqueexpress.com

Africa's drylands are getting more support. How to make the most of this

The United Nations (UN) recently launched the Decade on Ecosystem Restoration to prevent, halt and reverse the degradation of ecosystems worldwide. It is a response to evidence that our current abuse of nature has accelerated global warming and degraded natural resources to a degree that threatens the wellbeing of people.
Economygloballandscapesforum.org

Scaling Finance: Restoring Africa’s Drylands through Private Investment and Local Projects

Restoring Africa’s drylands is a major economic opportunity: every $1 invested can lead to $7-30 in economic benefits. Recognizing this opportunity, investors have committed more than $15 billion to AFR100 and the Great Green Wall through to 2030. Now, billions of those dollars need to be directly invested in entrepreneurs and community organizations with the necessary long-term vision, local knowledge, and technical expertise to transform Africa’s drylands.
Agriculturegloballandscapesforum.org

Restoring African Drylands Scaling: What Insights from Practice?

Presented by Peter Gubbels during Groundswell International’s session, “Restoring Sahelian Drylands: Practice, Evidence, Lessons and Scaling” at GLF Africa 2021. Keyword(s): agriculture, agroecosystems, Bonn Challenge, drylands, ecosystem restoration, evergreening, horizontal scaling, livestock, regreening, restoration, Sahel, vertical scaling. Ecosystem(s): Drylands and Rangelands. Location(s): Africa, Sahel.
Africagloballandscapesforum.org

In Africa, finance lacks for landscape restoration, despite probable returns

With African governments committed to bringing 100 million hectares of land into restoration by 2030, global experts at two virtual discussions focused on how to finance the achievement of this goal. The talks, held by the World Resources Institute (WRI) and the Global Landscapes Forum (GLF), took place as the...
MilitaryPublic Radio International PRI

French forces to scale back in Africa’s Sahel region

Last week, President Emmanuel Macron of France announced that he would be scaling back military operations in the Sahel region, which includes parts of Burkina Faso and Mali, where troops have been keeping ISIS in check. Host Marco Werman speaks with Ousmane Diallo, a researcher for Amnesty International, about what the withdrawal of French forces may mean for the security of the people of the region.
Africacgiar.org

Global Landscapes Forum Africa: Restoring Africa’s drylands needs a localized, integrated approach, say experts at the conference

At the recent GLF Africa: Restoring Africa’s Drylands Conference, thousands of restoration practitioners, scientists, activists, policymakers and others discussed ideas to provide evidence and guidance for restoring the drylands as a precursor to the launch of the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration (2021 to 2030). Africa’s drylands, which form almost...
Politicsgobnewsonline.com

Ghana’s Alex Dodoo wins unanimous backing to lead Africa’s Standards body

The Director-General of the Ghana Standards Authority, Prof. Alexander Dodoo is the unanimous choice of the African Organization for Standardization (ARSO) to serve as president of the intergovernmental body. The 57-year-old pharmacologist was elected at the ongoing ARSO’s 26th General Assembly in Kigali, Rwanda, after the Government of Ghana expressed...
Agriculturegloballandscapesforum.org

Agroforestry: An Opportunity for Youth and Drylands

On the one hand, we have drylands. They constitute 60% of the African continent and, against common misconceptions, hold immense potential to sustain thriving and productive agricultural practices, including – but not limited to – agroforestry. On the other hand, we have youth. Young people are dynamic and innovative; have a high uptake of technological know-how; and are passionate, perseverant, and most of all, courageous.
Educationgloballandscapesforum.org

Enhancing Restoration Capacities in African Drylands: A Decade for Action

Get an inside look at the results of the African capacity needs assessment undertaken by the UN FAO-led task force on best practices. Discussions in this session raise awareness of the existing systemic capacities for restoration as well as the current gaps and barriers and of the opportunities to meet these needs in the context of the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration. Panellists highlight pathways towards enhancing practitioners’ capacities through the development or up-scaling of key knowledge products and various capacities development initiatives, such as the Landscape Academy, the FAO-ELTI youth contest, and the Restoration Factory.
Lifestylegloballandscapesforum.org

Virtual Tour: Journey to the Drylands of East Africa, the Last Lands of Eden

Take a virtual trip to the great savanna lands of East Africa—cradle of humankind, home to traditional nomadic pastoralists, and last refuge of some of the most spectacular wildlife populations on earth. Join experts from the International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI), including rangelands specialist Fiona Flintan, ecosystem ecologist Jason Sircely...
AfricaBig Think

Why Africa’s newest super-bridge is in the continent’s weirdest border zone

The Kazungula Bridge has turned a cartographic near-miss into a geopolitical marvel. It's where maps show the world's only quadripoint, and the bridge is built across the world's second-shortest border. The bridge has the potential to completely revamp Africa's economy and transportation situation, from Cape to Cairo. On 10 May...
Africagloballandscapesforum.org

Women of the Drylands: An Intergenerational Conversation

Women in Africa’s drylands could be likened to superheroes: they take care of the kids and the land, and ensure income for their families. And, as if this was not enough, they are an incredible source of knowledge on traditional practices, sustainable land management and innovations for resilience and survival during periods of drought.
Chinaunesco.org

The official launch of the regional project for capacity building in Risk management and protection systems in Africa

On 21 June 2021, the UNESCO World Heritage Centre (WHC), the International Centre for the Study of the Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Property (ICCROM), the African World Heritage Fund (AWHF) and the École du Patrimoine Africain (EPA) brought together Ambassadors, site managers, and African heritage experts for the online launching of the project for the Capacity-building in risk management and protection systems in Africa.
Africagloballandscapesforum.org

GLF Africa 2021: Donor and Partner Report

The Global Landscapes Forum (GLF) brought together more than 7,000 people to find solutions to ecosystem restoration challenges during the GLF Africa: Restoring Africa’s Drylands digital summit 2-3 June 2021. The event reached over 22 million people on social media, and provided a crucial platform for 227 speakers – including...
Agriculturedevex.com

African Development Bank plans to build resilient health systems

The African Development Bank has described the COVID-19 crisis as an opportunity to reassess, rebuild, and better position Africa’s health care defense system against future pandemics that could be even deadlier. In his remarks at the bank’s annual meetings Friday, AfDB President Akinwumi Adesina characterized the state of health care...
Chinaboxden.com

Why South Africa is still segregated

The first modern humans are believed to have inhabited South Africa more than 100,000 years ago.[1] South Africa's prehistory has been divided into two phases based on broad patterns of technology namely the Stone Age and Iron Age. After the discovery of hominins at Taung and australopithecine fossils in limestone caves at Sterkfontein, Swartkrans, and Kromdraai these areas were collectively designated a World Heritage site.[2] Native or indigenous South Africans are collectively referred to as the Khoisan, the Khoi Khoi and the San separately. These groups were displaced or sometimes absorbed by migrating Africans (Bantus) during the Bantu expansion from Western and Central Africa. While some maintained separateness, others were grouped into a category known as Coloureds, a multiracial ethnic group which includes people with shared ancestry from two or more of these groups: Khoisan, Bantu, English, Afrikaners, Austronesians, East Asians and South Asians.[3] European exploration of the African coast began in the 13th century when Portugal committed itself to discover an alternative route to the silk road that would lead to China. In the 14th and 15th century, Portuguese explorers traveled down the west African Coast, detailing and mapping the coastline and in 1488 they rounded the Cape of Good Hope.[4] The Dutch East India Company established a trading post in Cape Town under the command of Jan van Riebeeck in 1652,[5] European workers who settled at the Cape became known as the Free Burghers and gradually established farms in the Dutch Cape Colony.[6]
PoliticsBBC

Why what's happening in Ethiopia matters for Africa

Ethiopia, Africa's second most populous country, is about to hold its first election since Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed came to power in 2018. This, despite a bloody conflict and looming famine in the northern Tigray region as well as escalating ethnic tensions are key factors for Ethiopia's future and its neighbours.