Gisele Fetterman has gained fame as the Second Lady of Pennsylvania — or “SLOP,” as she prefers. But she is much more than the wife of Lt. Governor John Fetterman. The 39-year-old was born in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and came to the United States as an undocumented child with her mother and younger brother, fleeing the violence of her neighborhood and moved into a one-room apartment in New York City.