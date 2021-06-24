While You Were Sleeping: Coronavirus updates for June 24

On the day the United States surpassed 600,000 deaths -- nearly 6 times the population of the West Piedmont Health District -- because COVID-19, there were only 2 reported statewide by the Virginia Department of Health as of 5 p.m. Tuesday. Neither of them was in the WPHD. There were 4 more cases diagnosed for the virus, but the district's total grew by 3 because of another deduction in Henry County. Deductions happen occasionally, but 5 for one locality is a relatively high number. These occur sometimes because data associated with ZIP codes straddle the demarcations of localities and possible clerical errors. The new cases were 2 each in Martinsville and Franklin County. There were no other changes in the data. The 7-day averages of cases dropped to 2 and 1.7 per 100,000 population. They haven't been that low since May 12, 2020. There now have been more than 100,000 doses of vaccine distributed in the health district, but only about 40% of the public has received one shot of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, and only 34% are fully vaccinated, having received a second shot of one of those vaccines or one of the Johnson & Johnson. Those rates significantly lag the state (57% and 47.8%, respectively). Nationally more than 61% have received at least one shot.