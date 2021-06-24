Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

While You Were Sleeping: Coronavirus updates for June 24

By Web Team
Fox 59
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic you may have missed overnight. CDC myocarditis discussion findings. A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel said there is a “likely association” between mRNA COVID-19 vaccines and rare reports of heart inflammation in younger age groups. Still, the...

fox59.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Adjusted Gross Income#Cdc#Community Health#Child Tax Credit#American#Purdue University#Ross Ade Stadium#The Purdue Team Store#Oregon State#Ohio State#Franklin College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
Country
India
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Heart Disease
News Break
IRS
Related
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

New Warning About Covid-19 Vaccines Is Released By The FDA

The covid-19 vaccines have been surrounded by a lot of controversies these days and they continue. It’s been just revealed that the FDA added a new warning about heart inflammation. CNN just revealed the fact that the US Food and Drug Administration added a warning about the risk of myocarditis...
Henry County, VAMartinsville Bulletin

Martinsville-region COVID-19/coronavirus daily update from state, nation and world: June 16

On the day the United States surpassed 600,000 deaths -- nearly 6 times the population of the West Piedmont Health District -- because COVID-19, there were only 2 reported statewide by the Virginia Department of Health as of 5 p.m. Tuesday. Neither of them was in the WPHD. There were 4 more cases diagnosed for the virus, but the district's total grew by 3 because of another deduction in Henry County. Deductions happen occasionally, but 5 for one locality is a relatively high number. These occur sometimes because data associated with ZIP codes straddle the demarcations of localities and possible clerical errors. The new cases were 2 each in Martinsville and Franklin County. There were no other changes in the data. The 7-day averages of cases dropped to 2 and 1.7 per 100,000 population. They haven't been that low since May 12, 2020. There now have been more than 100,000 doses of vaccine distributed in the health district, but only about 40% of the public has received one shot of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, and only 34% are fully vaccinated, having received a second shot of one of those vaccines or one of the Johnson & Johnson. Those rates significantly lag the state (57% and 47.8%, respectively). Nationally more than 61% have received at least one shot.
WorldWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic on 25 June

This daily round-up brings you a selection of the latest news and updates on the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, as well as tips and tools to help you stay informed and protected. Top stories: Africa faces worst COVID-19 surge yet, WHO; Swiss data shows vaccinated people seldom hit by COVID-19; New...
Indiana StatePosted by
WTHR

Indiana coronavirus updates for Monday, June 21, 2021

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Monday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bismarck, NDBismarck Tribune

North Dakota coronavirus news, June 28: Bis-Man Transit updates protocols

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: bus protocols, federal aid, tests and shots. Bis-Man Transit has lifted some COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, though a mask mandate remains in place. Passenger capacity is no longer reduced on fixed route and paratransit buses, building access limits are lifted, and temperature screening is no...
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Says 1 in 10 People Who Got Pfizer or Moderna Made This Mistake

COVID vaccinations have taken off in the U.S. over the last six months. More than 321 million doses have been administered throughout the country—and a majority of those have been the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Over 176 million doses of Pfizer and 132 million doses of Moderna have been given, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, more people getting these two vaccines means that more people are at risk for making a major mistake with their vaccination. The CDC says more than 1 in 10 people who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine have missed their second dose, even though both vaccines require two doses for full vaccination.
Sciencenewswars.com

First Autopsy of COVID Vaccinated Patient Found Viral RNA In Every Organ of Body

The first-ever postmortem study of a patient vaccinated against COVID-19 has revealed that viral RNA was found in every organ of the patient’s body, meaning that the vaccine is either ineffective or the coronavirus actually spreads faster in vaccinated individuals. The scientific report out of Germany published by the International...
Sciencemichaelsavage.com

MASSIVE! Top Doctor Warns about COVID Vaccine (DISTURBING)

Dr. Peter McCullough – Texas A&M College of Medicine:. In this disturbing video, a top cardiologist breaks down the dangers of the vaccine and shares his convictions on why there is such an emphasis on vaccines, over treatment. If you watch nothing else this week, watch this!. Main points:. This...
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Pharmaceuticalsprincipia-scientific.com

Most Who Took COVID Vaccines will be dead by 2025

Most of the people who took a COVID “vaccine” will be dead by the year 2025. The proof is now available for all to see. Thanks to the people who participated in this first ever human experiment with a mRNA gene-therapy, fooled into thinking it was a “vaccine” for a phony “pandemic” allegedly caused by the never-isolated “COVID-19,” we now know the following based on fact-based, post-vaccine research:
Pharmaceuticals100percentfedup.com

Finally, Someone Tells Fauci “No”....There Is No Need To Vaccinate The Naturally Immune

Cleveland Clinic’s latest study shows that there is no reason to vaccinate those who have already had Covid19. Anthony Fauci has been advocating for widespread vaccination, even for those that recuperated from the virus. In a refutation that is long overdue, The Cleveland Clinic is stating what has always been understood about infectious diseases; that once a person overcomes the illness, they have built up natural immunity.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Has a New Warning For You

Even though nearly 178 million people in the U.S. have already gotten at least one shot of a COVID vaccine, the vaccine rollout in the U.S. has had some bumps along the way. One of the three vaccines available, Johnson & Johnson, was put on a temporary hold after health experts began to see cases of blood clots after vaccination. Once the vaccine was taken off its pause, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had to add a warning about the potential for blood clots following Johnson & Johnson vaccination. Now, the other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S. are getting similar treatment. If you've gotten the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the FDA has a warning about a potential delayed side effect.
Marketstechstartups.com

New study of deleted gene sequences confirms coronavirus did not originate at the Wuhan seafood market; Report finds NIH worked with Chinese scientist to delete sequencing data

Contrary to popular narratives we’ve been fed for over a year by our public health officials and China, it turns out the virus that causes COVID-19 did not originate at the Wuhan seafood market, a new study of deleted gene sequences from the virus’ earliest days confirms the report. The...
EconomyFXStreet.com

What's happening to unemployment in States that cancelled Federal benefits early?

Let's explore the claim that Republican states ending benefits early has improved unemployment rates. The WSJ reports Americans Are Leaving Unemployment Rolls More Quickly in States Cutting Off Benefits. The number of unemployment-benefit recipients is falling at a faster rate in Missouri and 21 other states canceling enhanced and extended...