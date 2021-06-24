Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles County, CA

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 10:11:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-25 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles; Ventura County Coast BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Higher than normal tides will create the potential for minor tidal overflow and beach erosion. Elevated surf of 2 to 5 feet and dangerous rip currents will also impact south- facing beaches. * WHERE...Beaches of Ventura County and Los Angeles County. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...There will be some pooling of sea water around high tide at beach and harbor areas that is uncommon with normal tidal ranges as well as enhanced beach erosion and strong rip currents. There will be no significant damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide between 7.0 and 7.5 feet (Mean Low Level Water) will occur 730 PM to 1130 PM this evening.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
County
Ventura County, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#Downtown Los Angeles#Erosion#Sea Water#Beach Hazards Statement
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. defends strikes in Iraq, Syria and Iran-backed militias vow revenge

WASHINGTON, June 28 (Reuters) - The United States on Monday strongly defended weekend strikes against Iran-aligned militias but the fighters vowed revenge and both Iraq and Syria condemned the unilateral U.S. air strikes as violations of their sovereignty. The U.S. military said it targeted operational and weapons storage facilities at...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Police looking for spectator who sparked chaotic Tour de France crash

PARIS — French police are looking for a spectator who sent dozens of elite cyclists crashing in a massive pile-up on the first day of Tour de France this weekend. On Saturday, German cyclist Tony Martin was sent tumbling at high speed when he rode straight into a cardboard sign being held out by an unidentified woman. Martin fell off his bike, leading to a pack of riders around him to crash as well — leaving behind a tangled mess of bikes and bodies.