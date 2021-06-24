Severe Weather Statement issued for Atchison, Holt, Nodaway by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-24 02:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Atchison; Holt; Nodaway THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR ATCHISON...NORTHERN HOLT AND WESTERN NODAWAY COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 AM CDT for northwestern Missouri.alerts.weather.gov