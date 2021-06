Analyst Take: The C3 AI Snowflake partnership is about just two things: speed and business value. Throughout the enterprise, speed what it’s all about, especially as it relates to using machine learning and AI to drive enterprise digital transformation. The ability to simplify and speed the development of enterprise AI applications, the ability to quickly and seamlessly integrate as needed, and the ability to develop and deploy enterprise AI applications at scale all lead to the other critical part of the equation: delivering on business value. The partnership will make C3 AI’s suite of development tools available to Snowflake users.