Airties joins WBA Board of Directors

Advanced Television
 5 days ago

Airties has been appointed to the WBA (Wireless Broadband Alliance) Board of Directors and will be represented by Airties CTO, Metin Taskin. Tiago Rodrigues, CEO of the WBA, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Metin Taskin, Co-Founder and CTO of Airties, to the WBA Board of Directors. Airties are leaders in the residential broadband market and have been an active and productive member of the WBA, demonstrating initiative and leadership on Wi-Fi 6 and more recently on OpenRoaming. We welcome his knowledge and experience to the team”.

advanced-television.com
