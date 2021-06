Lions lock Tadhg Beirne on school, scales and Scarlets. Tadhg Beirne’s first encounter with rugby was not the most promising. Aged ten or 11, his sporting heroes were Roy Keane and Paul Scholes. The only reason he found himself at Naas RFC was because the coaches at his soccer club, Rathcoole Boys, said he was too young to play on the U13s with his closest friends.