Beagle Rescue Of Southern Maryland’s Dog Of The Week: Eli

By Beagle Rescue of Southern Maryland
 4 days ago
Eli is a gentle tricolor beagle boy ISO his forever home. He is about 10 years old and 27 pounds of senior beagle sweetness.

Eli likes to be petted and really enjoys belly rubs. He has the softest fur coat! Eli loves meal time and tasty treats too!

Like most beagles, Eli loves to sniff and explore the out of doors with his foster brother.  He would love to have a fenced yard and a canine companion or two in his forever home.

Eli’s vetting is up to date and he is ready for his forever home.Please follow this link to read the most up to date information about Eli: http://brsmbeagles.org/brsm_ms/vIndividualCurrentDog.aspx?dogid=69833

If you are interested in Eli or another beagle please send a message to:
icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

