Exotic Superconductors: The Secret That Was Never There
How reproducible are measurements in solid-state physics? New measurements show: An allegedly sensational effect does not exist at all. A single measurement result is not a proof — this has been shown again and again in science. We can only really rely on a research result when it has been measured several times, preferably by different research teams, in slightly different ways. In this way, errors can usually be detected sooner or later.scitechdaily.com