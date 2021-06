Prince Harry has lived his life in the spotlight, as a working royal and as a more ― stepped back individual. He’s also a dad, which seems to be the role he loves most. He and his wife, Meghan Markle, welcomed their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, on May 6, 2019. The pair announced they were expecting their second child on Valentine’s Day 2021 (they later revealed in their famous Oprah interview that they are expecting a girl). Their daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana, was born on June 4, 2021.