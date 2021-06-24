Cancel
Vekoma to bring Denmark’s largest & fastest coaster to Fårup Sommerland

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVekoma Rides, the Dutch roller coaster specialist, will be working with Fårup Sommerland, one of the biggest amusement parks in Denmark, to bring a new coaster to audiences in 2022 – Fønix (Phoenix). Once open, this will be the largest and fastest roller coaster in the country, measuring 40 metres tall and reaching heights of up to 95 kilometres an hour.

LifestyleKMBC.com

VIDEO: Take a ride on the world's tallest single-rail roller coaster

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Riders are at the top of a 130-foot drop. They're about to plunge almost 60 mph. Now's a good time to ask: "Whatin the devil are they thinking?" These coaster enthusiasts — "daredevils" if you will — are willing riders on the Jersey Devil Coaster, which debuted to the public on Sunday at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey.
LifestylePosted by
Hudson Valley Post

Tallest & Fastest Roller Coaster of Its Kind in the World is Now Open

With the official start of summer just a few days away, and most COVID-19 restrictions being lifted now is the perfect time to plan a trip to one of my favorite theme parks. Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson Township, New Jersey is on top of my must-visits this summer and to hear that the world's tallest and fastest roller coaster is now open according to News 10, I can't wait.
Lifestylednyuz.com

From a great height: Tokyo sky decks offer fresh perspective

The seemingly endless sprawl of Tokyo can be hard to take in from the ground. But sky-high observation decks dotted across the Japanese capital offer a fresh perspective. Among the most popular are the two decks at the Tokyo Skytree, the tallest structure in Japan, which attracted an average of 4.5 million visitors a year before the pandemic.
LifestyleWDW News Today

Tokyo Disney Resort Announces Attraction Refurbishments Through January 2022

Annual maintenance is an inevitability no matter where you go. Fortunately, Tokyo Disney Resort prefers to tell Guests far in advance of upcoming maintenance plans. Quite a bit of attractions are scheduled for their week-long refurbishments through January 2022 (and a couple of multi-month ones on the way too), so let’s take a look at the refurbishment schedule at both Tokyo Disneyland & Tokyo DisneySea!
TravelTravelPulse

Bowman’s Travel Brief: Wave of Re-Openings

The wave of re-openings around the world continues to get bigger. It began in the summer of 2020 with U.S. states opening back up followed by Caribbean islands allowing tourists back under COVID restrictions. Now here in the summer of 2021, more destinations in Europe and South America are opening...
Carscruisehive.com

Cruise Ship to Call at 43 Ports During 117-Day World Cruise

AIDA Cruises, a cruise line under the Carnival Corporation umbrella, released details on its 2022-2023 world cruise. AIDASol will sail on a 117-day voyage that will see the vessel sail to 20 different countries and 43 different ports of call. The World Cruise will set sail on October 26, 2022. The cruise will go on sale with AIDA and travel agents on June 17.
LifestyleRiverside Press Enterprise

Niles: It’s a golden age for roller coaster fans

Like many theme park fans, I have loved roller coasters for a long time. But what many parks are doing with coasters right now is helping me love these thrill rides even more. Years ago, parks gave up trying to build coasters that were ever taller and faster than others. Drops over 400 feet and speeds over 140 miles per hour pushed the limits that an average human being can stand. So parks and coaster manufacturers pivoted toward more innovative ways to capture the public’s attention.
Trafficrailwaypro.com

Alstom wins the largest train contract in Denmark history

Danish State Railways (DSB) and Alstom signed a framework agreement with a value of EUR 2.6 billion for the supply 100 Coradia Stream trains as well as a 15-year full-service maintenance. This firm order has a value of EUR 1.4 billion. The agreement includes an additional 15 years of maintenance...
Marketscryptoglobe.com

Denmark’s Largest Bank Clarifies Its Position on Crypto

On Friday (June 18), Copenhagen-headquartered Danske Bank A/S published an article to clarify its position on “trading and investing in cryptocurrencies”. The bank started this article by acknowledging the value in blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies:. “Cryptocurrencies represent a significant digital innovation in financial services and we recognise that there is...
Video GamesIGN

Japan Is Xbox’s Fastest Growing Market

Japan is currently the fastest growing market for Xbox, with a strong uptake in the country for Xbox Series X|S consoles and a growing collection of independent developers creating for Xbox consoles. Talking to IGN Japan, Xbox’s head of the Asia region, Jeremy Hinton, said “Japan is our fastest growing...
Marketscryptonewspipe.com

Denmark’s Largest Bank Skeptical About Cryptocurrency

Danske Bank, the largest bank in Denmark, has expressed its views about cryptocurrency, stating that while it was taking a cautious approach towards bitcoin and other crypto assets, it would allow customers to carry out cryptocurrency-related transactions. Danish Banking Giant Not Sold on Crypto According to a report published on the bank’s website on Friday.
EconomyTravelDailyNews.com

Carnival Corporation brands resume cruising in US, Caribbean and Europe

MIAMI – Eight cruise line brands from Carnival Corporation & plc have announced plans to resume guest cruise operations, with AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK) and Seabourn sailing in the United States, the Caribbean and Europe. The brands are...
Lifestyletouringplans.com

Best Dining Options for Solo Travelers to Walt Disney World

TouringPlans is pleased to welcome back guest author Ted Wioncek III. Let’s be honest, who hasn’t dreamed of taking a little solo trip to Walt Disney World – just you, the parks, and an endless array of pixie dust right at your fingertips! Just one issue… MEALTIME. Sure, mobile ordering from your favorite Quick Service location can make for a less awkward one-on-one dining experience. But what if you are in the mood for something a bit more indulgent?! After all, it is one thing to trip the life fantastic all by your lonesome whilst zipping through the Los Angeles freeway in a super-stretch! But sitting down to destroy some bread service at a high-top for one? That just seems horribly wrong – even if you can devour all nine sauces without any help from your friends! All joking aside, we understand that the thought of eating alone can be a bit scary for some. Thankfully, Walt Disney World has got your back by providing several fantastic options for you. So, take a seat and get ready to not share your fries, because these are the Best Dining Options for Solo Travelers! (Note: Some dining locations may be modified or closed temporarily due to COVID-19.)
Lifestylecruiseindustrynews.com

Celebrity Edge’s June 26 Sailing To Have Curated Shorex in Mexico

The first cruise with paying customers sailing out of the U.S. on June 26 will only allow curated excursions on its two ports of call in Mexico. Celebrity Cruises has written an email to the passengers sailing on the itinerary on its Celebrity Edge saying that it has reevaluated its On Your Own Tours “based on the most recent travel advisory and vaccination rates in Mexico.”
LifestyleWDW News Today

PHOTOS: New Lights Installed in Innoventions Breezeway at EPCOT

New lights matching those on Spaceship Earth are being installed inside the Innoventions breezeway at EPCOT. Club Cool, due to open this summer, will be adjacent to this breezeway. The circular lights are being installed in rows across the breezeway ceiling. We can clearly see where even more lights will...
LifestyleInside the Magic

ANOTHER Disney World Attraction Has Reopened to Guests!

As Walt Disney World Resort continues its phased reopening — and returns to normal operations — following last year’s COVID-19 closure, experiences, including fireworks, are returning on a frequent basis. Now, an EPCOT attraction that has been closed since Disney World reopened to Guests in July 2020 is once again available! If you enjoy Project Tomorrow, you’ll be glad to know that the futuristic space has once again opened its doors.
Travelreviewjournal.com

How much does it cost to go to Disney World now?

Walt Disney World opened in October 1971, and fans will undoubtedly flock to Central Florida to celebrate the golden anniversary. But what if you don’t want to wait until October? As travel restrictions have eased amid the coronavirus pandemic, Disney World is open for business, with Mickey and Minnie ready to greet visitors — presumably while maintaining a social distance.
LifestyleInside the Magic

Guests Witness Altercation at Disney World Theme Park

According to a Walt Disney World Guest who was visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios on Sunday, an altercation between a party of Guests who had to be escorted out of the park. Facebook user and Disney Guest Sandy P. told Inside the Magic that while she was visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios...
Public Healththe Royal Gazette

Royal Caribbean cruises scrapped because of strict Island Covid-19 rules

Royal Caribbean International scrapped plans to send cruise ships to Bermuda this summer because of the Government’s insistence that all passengers had to be vaccinated, it was revealed yesterday. Lawrence Scott, the transport minister, said that other destinations only required a proportion of passengers to be vaccinated, which made them...