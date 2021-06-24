Cancel
China opens vast immersive theatre complex with 21 stages

blooloop.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZhengzhou, the capital of China’s Henan province, has opened the largest immersive theatre complex in the world, known as Unique Henan – Land of Drama. Unique Henan – Land of Drama is designed as a self-guided maze and comprises 56 courtyards, 21 theatres, 800 actors, 700 show minutes, a hotel and themed F&B.

TheStreet

China's New National Exhibition Center In Tianjin To Stage Expo Debut

TIANJIN, China, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Another grand national exhibition center will be put into use in north China's port city of Tianjin as the National Convention & Exhibition Center (NCEC) ( Tianjin) will put on its debut expo -- the China Building Science Conference and Green Intelligent Building Expo -- from June 24 to June 27, according to the Publicity Department of Tianjin Municipality.
Economyrli.uk.com

Peppa Pig Resort to open in China

Merlin Entertainments and Hasbro are teaming up to create the world’s first standalone Peppa Pig Resort in Sichuan, China, with it set to open in 2024. Construction of the world’s first Peppa Pig Resort is set to begin next month, with the resort then hoping to launch three years later. The Peppa Pig attraction is a partnership between Merlin, Hasbro, Meishan Administration Committee of Sichuan Tianfu New Area, Zhongjun Tianxin (Beijing) Investment Co Ltd, and Chengdu Excellent City Property.
WorldESPN

Australia, Japan perfect in WC qualifying stage; China wins

SEOUL, South Korea --  In a high-stakes, must-win game to have any chance of getting to Qatar in 2022, China beat group-leading Syria 3-1 on Tuesday to advance to the third round in Asian qualifying for the World Cup. Syria had already confirmed its place among the final 12...
Los Angeles, CAsvdaily.com

Apple Opens Store in Tower Theatre in LA

Apple is opening its newest retail store Thursday at 10 a.m. at the historic Tower Theatre in downtown Los Angeles. One of Apple’s most significant restoration projects to date, Apple Tower Theatre aims to inspire even more creativity in the heart of downtown LA. The amount Apple spent to restore the building is unknown but likely in the $10 million-plus range.
Video Gamesjioforme.com

“Avatar” finally gets an immersive open world game

After years of development and production, we are approaching the release of Avatar 2.. Assuming it won’t be late again (probably not the safest assumption, as it’s been at least half a dozen over the years), the movie will be released in theaters in December 2022. is. You can expect all sorts of supplements. Avatar Products of that time — including the first Avatar A video game since the original movie was released in 2009.
Theater & Dancecntraveller.com

Open-air theatre productions to book now

The past 15 months could have been scripted by a Greek tragedian: a world cast into turmoil by plague. Yet there are epilogues of optimism. Following a shift that has seen a populace spirited to the great outdoors, the curtain will rise this summer on a new wave of open-air performance spaces, from bosky hideaways to cutting-edge urban stages. Thorington Theatre, housed in an old bomb crater due to its location near a former US air base, is hidden within Suffolk forest. Built using sustainably sourced timber, it opens in June, when around 350 spectators will be treated to productions of Twelfth Night and The Secret Garden, quenching half-time thirst with local tipples of Giffords Hall sparkling wine and Aspall Cyder. It is very much a community offering, involving children’s drama groups such as Minnie Mouth Theatre and Inside Out. This civic approach also forms the backbone of The Sanctuary, a new earthen amphitheatre set outside a long barrow close to Soulton Hall in Shropshire. The two-tiered knoll seats 150 and will stage plays including the National Youth Theatre’s Animal Farm. Yet these spectacles come with a modest disclaimer: ‘Bring fortitude and dress for the weather,’ says Toby Angel, co-founder of Sacred Stones, who designed and crafted the barrow. And it isn’t just happening in rural settings. Arcola Outside from Arcola Theatre in London’s Hackney is slated to open later this year next to the current space, with shipping containers housing a bar and the entertainment, which will include comedy and musicals. Perhaps one of the more meaningful gestures of outdoor performance taking place this summer is The Walk, produced by Stephen Daldry and the Good Chance theatre. It will see Little Amal, an 11ft puppet, traverse 5,000 miles with the help of nine puppeteers through more than 65 villages from Turkey to the UK, arriving on our shores on 19 October. The start of her journey at the Turkish-Syrian border will be celebrated at Manchester’s MIF21 Festival in July. Given that travelling theatre is one of the most democratic art forms, anyone can join the character’s pilgrimage as she weaves across Europe, with the aim to raise awareness of the plight of refugees. ‘Little Amal’s story transcends borders and language,’ says Daldry. But she is also a figure of great hope. In times such as these we need art more than ever.’
Worldtravelanddestinations.com

Best Tours, Activities and Experiences for the Gold Coast (Australia)

The Gold Coast on Australia’s east coast is a popular destination for beach lovers. This beautiful city is perfect for anyone looking to relax on the sand whilst catching some sun. The Gold Coast however has a lot more to offer than just the beaches including day tours, viewpoints and activities within the city. For those looking to spice up their visit and enjoy all the things on offer within the Gold Coast (including the beaches), then here are some great tours, activities and experiences that you might enjoy.
LifestyleWDW News Today

Tokyo Disney Resort Announces Attraction Refurbishments Through January 2022

Annual maintenance is an inevitability no matter where you go. Fortunately, Tokyo Disney Resort prefers to tell Guests far in advance of upcoming maintenance plans. Quite a bit of attractions are scheduled for their week-long refurbishments through January 2022 (and a couple of multi-month ones on the way too), so let’s take a look at the refurbishment schedule at both Tokyo Disneyland & Tokyo DisneySea!
Lifestylecastleinsider.com

PHOTOS: First Structure Fully Enclosed at Site of Journey of Water in EPCOT

Theres a doorway leading into the structure, which hides a staircase granting access to underground facilities. Journey of Water will take guests through the beautiful nature of Te Fitis island , with several water features for guests to enjoy. As always, keep following WDWNT for all of your Disney Parks news, and for the absolute latest, follow WDW News Today on Twitter , Facebook , and...
Boats & Watercraftsboatinternational.com

Christensen motor yacht Dream Weaver for sale

The 36.93 metre Christensen motor yacht Dream Weaver has been listed for sale by Northrop & Johnson. Built in GRP by US yard Christensen to a design by Evan K. Marshall, who also designed the interior, she is ABS classed and MCA compliant with delivery in 2012 and a thorough refit in 2019. She accommodates 10 guests in five cabins including a full beam master suite on the main deck, two doubles and two twins, all with en suite bathroom facilities.
Public HealthWired UK

The third wave of Covid is here… and it’s weird

As the first data on the new Delta variant of Sars-CoV-2 began to trickle through in April and early May, Martin McKee was immediately convinced that a third wave of Covid-19 was imminent. McKee, a professor of European public health at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, was...
Travelwdwmagic.com

Reopening date set for Disney's Polynesian Village Resort at Walt Disney World

Disney's Polynesian Resort will reopen to guests on July 19 2021 following a major refurbishment of the Great Ceremonial House and the guest rooms. Although the Polynesian will reopen July 19, the new monorail station will not yet be completed, neither will the new main entrance. The front-desk will reopen in the Great Ceremonial House, and 'Ohana will reopen July 9.
LifestyleInside the Magic

ANOTHER Disney World Attraction Has Reopened to Guests!

As Walt Disney World Resort continues its phased reopening — and returns to normal operations — following last year’s COVID-19 closure, experiences, including fireworks, are returning on a frequent basis. Now, an EPCOT attraction that has been closed since Disney World reopened to Guests in July 2020 is once again available! If you enjoy Project Tomorrow, you’ll be glad to know that the futuristic space has once again opened its doors.
freenews.live

The carrier of the Russian Doomsday weapon went to sea for the first time

The nuclear submarine Belgorod of Project 09852, which is to become the carrier of the Poseidon nuclear torpedoes, called the Doomsday weapon in the British press, has entered factory sea trials in the White Sea for the first time, a source in the shipbuilding industry told. According to the source,...
Sciencearcamax.com

The last – and only –foreign scientist in the Wuhan lab speaks out

Danielle Anderson was working in what has become the world’s most notorious laboratory just weeks before the first known cases of COVID-19 emerged in central China. Yet, the Australian virologist still wonders what she missed. An expert in bat-borne viruses, Anderson is the only foreign scientist to have undertaken research...
Scienceamericanpeoplenews.com

‘I’m not naive’: Last and only foreign scientist in Wuhan lab speaks out

Military19fortyfive.com

Russia and China Are Freaked Out by Directed Energy Weapons

The concept of a “directed-energy weapon” is one that was conceived by science fiction writers such as H. G. Wells and Jules Verne, but it was in the 1930s that British Air Ministry considered whether a “death ray”-type weapon could be developed. Work was undertaken by Robert Watson-Watt of the Radio Research Station, and while he and colleague Arnold Wilkins concluded such a project wasn’t feasible it did result in the development of radar.
Marketstechstartups.com

New study of deleted gene sequences confirms coronavirus did not originate at the Wuhan seafood market; Report finds NIH worked with Chinese scientist to delete sequencing data

Contrary to popular narratives we’ve been fed for over a year by our public health officials and China, it turns out the virus that causes COVID-19 did not originate at the Wuhan seafood market, a new study of deleted gene sequences from the virus’ earliest days confirms the report. The...
ScienceThe Guardian

Massive human head in Chinese well forces scientists to rethink evolution

The discovery of a huge fossilised skull that was wrapped up and hidden in a Chinese well nearly 90 years ago has forced scientists to rewrite the story of human evolution. Analysis of the remains has revealed a new branch of the human family tree that points to a previously unknown sister group more closely related to modern humans than the Neanderthals.