'Ready to get back on stage': Warren Haynes kicking off tour with NJ shows

Dave Matthews Band Set to Kick Off Extended Summer Tour. The Dave Matthews Band may be coming to a town near you. The announcement is another positive sign that live in-person concerts are returning to a pre-pandemic normal. The Dave Matthews Band had a similar tour planned in 2020, but had to shelve last year’s tour due to COVID-19. The longtime Virginia-based indie rockers will hit the road this summer for an extended North American summer trek that will take the band to nearly every major city across the U.S. A revised calendar that had various dates initially scheduled for June and early July has moved those to later in the tour; the revised schedule will feature a handful of the previously scheduled shows initially pushed from 2020 to 2021 as well as rescheduled dates for a number of stops and added performance dates in Tampa, FL and the Denver, CO area (Greenwood Village). The rebooted summer tour kicks off on July 23 in Raleigh, NC and will run until late autumn, when the tour wraps up on November 10 in Uncasville, CT.