Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

'Ready to get back on stage': Warren Haynes kicking off tour with NJ shows

burlingtoncountytimes.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen rock 'n' roll made its last live stand before the pandemic, Warren Haynes was there. Haynes, the Grammy-winning guitarist and singer, was part of The Brothers, the celebration of the Allman Brothers Band's legacy featuring him and fellow band alumni Jaimoe, Derek Trucks, Oteil Burbridge, Marc Quinones and Chuck Leavell.

www.burlingtoncountytimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Warren Haynes
Person
Derek Trucks
Person
Chuck Leavell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Nj#Brothers#The Suneagles Golf Club#The Count Basie Center#The Arts In Red Bank#Allmans#Gov
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicmxdwn.com

Warren Haynes Announces Summer 2021 Solo Tour Dates

Grammy award-winning Warren Haynes has announced his upcoming Northeast solo tour that is scheduled to take place this summer. The singer-songwriter will put on seven shows, with four of them being newly added. Haynes will kick off the tour on June 30 at Concerts on The Green in Eatontown, New...
Fort Worth, TXklbjfm.com

Eric Clapton to kick-off North American tour this fall

Eric Clapton have announced that he will be launching a North American tour this September, visiting select cities across the U.S. and featuring support from Jimmy Vaughan. Clapton’s touring band will include Doyle Bramhall II, Paul Carrack, Nathan East, Sonny Emory, Steve Gadd and Chris Stainton with Sharon White and Katie Kissoon on backing vocals.
Musicmusicfestnews.com

Toubab Krewe Celebrate Getting Back on Stage!

After this weekend’s four shows, TK have four concerts set in July, and they will also play Music in the Mountains, 4848 Festival, and Front Porch Festival (those last two a double-header). More to come!. TOUBAB KREWE. 06/17 Red Hat Amphitheater | Raleigh NC. 06/18 5 Points Music Sanctuary |...
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Brett Eldredge to kick off ‘Good Day’ tour at Jacobs Pavilion

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Country star Brett Eldredge is hitting the road again, and he’s deciding to start his upcoming tour with a Cleveland concert. The musician will perform a few festivals this summer, and then officially kick off his “Good Day” tour with a show at Jacobs Pavilion on Sept. 16. Tickets to the show will go on sale on June 18 on Live Nation’s website.
Brainerd, MNBrainerd Dispatch

Brothers Osborne to hit Lakes Jam stage before they kick off their next tour

Two sons from a working-class family, John and TJ Osborne grew up in a small Maryland water town writing and playing songs for friends and family in their father’s shed. Today they are known as Brothers Osborne and they are coming to headline Lakes Jam at 10 p.m. Saturday, June 26, on the Bud Light Main Stage at Brainerd International Raceway, north of Brainerd on Highway 371.
Musictheaquarian.com

Warren Haynes Brings On The (Solo) Music Ahead of New Mule Albums

If there is one thing to know about Warren Haynes, it is that he and his band Gov’t Mule strive to create an inimitable experience for their audience at every show. There is no pretense or filler. When one experiences Warren, they get the artist in his entirety – solid, thought-provoking songwriting, decades of experience slung over his shoulder, and his clear, evocative voice blending sublimely into and through his Les Paul.
Seattle, WAtribuneledgernews.com

Seattle musicians get ready to return to the stage after 15 showless months

After 15 showless months, Seattle musicians are dusting off their pedal boards in preparation for their post-pandemic return to the stage. Live music, performed in front of real-life human audiences — novel concept, ain't it?. "Of course I'm really excited about it, that's kind of a given," says Ken Stringfellow...
Annapolis, MDPosted by
Eye On Annapolis

Puddles Pity Party Coming to Rams Head On Stage!

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
Musicmusicfestnews.com

Dave Matthews Band Set to Kick Off Extended Summer Tour

Dave Matthews Band Set to Kick Off Extended Summer Tour. The Dave Matthews Band may be coming to a town near you. The announcement is another positive sign that live in-person concerts are returning to a pre-pandemic normal. The Dave Matthews Band had a similar tour planned in 2020, but had to shelve last year’s tour due to COVID-19. The longtime Virginia-based indie rockers will hit the road this summer for an extended North American summer trek that will take the band to nearly every major city across the U.S. A revised calendar that had various dates initially scheduled for June and early July has moved those to later in the tour; the revised schedule will feature a handful of the previously scheduled shows initially pushed from 2020 to 2021 as well as rescheduled dates for a number of stops and added performance dates in Tampa, FL and the Denver, CO area (Greenwood Village). The rebooted summer tour kicks off on July 23 in Raleigh, NC and will run until late autumn, when the tour wraps up on November 10 in Uncasville, CT.
San Francisco, CAfuncheap.com

Two Magicians, One Car Cross-Country Tour Kick-Off Show (SF)

Get your tickets now for an evening of fun and magic. Ticket prices go up on June 21st so book now and save. This is one of the last public performances before before magicians Ash K. and Kevin the Cap start their historic, unprecedented tour, driving through all 48 states, July 1st – October 31st.
Musicnewsmemory.com

Lorde to kick off 2022 world tour at Opry House

Matthew Leimkuehler Nashville Tennessean USA TODAY NETWORK – TENNESSEE Nearly four years after she wrapped the U.S. leg of her last tour in Nashville, Lorde plans to return to Music City to launch a new run of North American shows. The 24-year-old New Zealand-based singer-songwriter is scheduled to perform April...
Theater & Dancekotatv.com

Black Hills Playhouse kicks off summer by hosting shows on new outdoor stage

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -This year, you can attend a show with a view accompanied by some fresh air. The Black hills playhouse has constructed a new outdoor performance area ... providing a safer environment for both audience and performers. The New Frontier Theatre has already put on three shows and will host seven more this week. The weather has permitted the outdoor shows to perform uninterrupted and with a full audience. Currently on stage is the Marvelous Wonderettes.
Gettysburg, PAGettysburg Times

Skerryvore kicks off Majestic return to live shows

Gettysburg College’s Majestic Theater is set to welcome Scotland’s sensational folk-rock band Skerryvore to the stage Friday, Sept. 10 at 7:30 p.m., according to a Majestic release. The band’s performance marks the opening of the Majestic’s 2021-2022 live Celebrity Series and the return of live performance to the historic stage...
Ocean City, NJocnjdaily.com

Antique Auto Show, Judy Collins Concert Kick Off Summer Season

Car lovers can watch more than 300 vintage vehicles parade down the Ocean City Boardwalk at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 26. The procession will cap off the 66th annual Dave Blyler and Herb Godfrey Memorial Antique and Classic Auto Show and Parade. Before the parade, the antique cars – all...
Musicinkansascity.com

Tim Finn: “Live Music Is Back!” Read His Top Nine Must-See Summer Concerts

Live music is back, in a big way. What started as a trickle of show dates in May became a deluge of announcements in June, none bigger than Garth Brooks’ proclamation that he, for the first time, would perform at Arrowhead Stadium in early August. Tickets went on sale on June 11. Within a day, more than 70,000 tickets had been sold, crushing previous Arrowhead concert records set by Taylor Swift and Kenny Chesney, neither of which topped 60,000.
Joplin, MOPosted by
The Joplin Globe

Brad Paisley kicking off 2021 tour at Downstream Casino

UAPAW, Okla. — One of the biggest names in country music is bringing with him North America’s largest outdoor stage for a Friday concert at Downstream Casino Resort. Country music superstar Brad Paisley — with 11 million albums sold, 32 No. 1 singles and three Grammy Awards under his belt — is kicking off his 2021 tour at the Northeast Oklahoma-based resort’s outdoor venue.
Popculture

Classic Rock Drummer Dead at 70

Classic rock drummer Florian Pilkington-Miksa, who played for English prog-rock band Curved Air, has died at the age of 70. It is reported that he died in late May, following several "bouts of pneumonia. "According to Louder, the band's singer Sonja Kristina confirmed the news of Pilkington-Miksa's death in a Facebook post.