Demand for Niche Leather, Plastic, and Vinyl Repair Service Inks International and Domestic Franchise Growth. This international expansion comes on the heels of a successful first half of the year adding 20 new franchise partners so far in 2021 across numerous U.S. states. Between the rising home service sector and the $841.5 billion global repair and maintenance market, the brand is well-positioned to help consumers and businesses save time and money wherever possible. It's a naturally eco-friendly franchise model, as the service offering provides an alternative to replacement, restores and conserves goods.