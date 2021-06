Developer and app store cuts have been around for ages and, while there have been some voices of opposition, the current 70/30 split has more or less been accepted as a fact of app store life. Epic Games may be credited for kicking the hornet’s nest, putting this system under a microscope and setting off a chain of events that eventually did lead to changes beneficial to developers. After Apple and Google announced changes, Amazon is following suit with its Amazon Appstore Small Business Accelerator Program that gives developers a larger chunk of their revenue along with some AWS credits.