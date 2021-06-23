Cancel
California State

SCOTUS: Union Organizers Cannot Access California Farms

NPR
 7 days ago

The Supreme Court dealt a blow to organized labor today. The court's conservative majority declared unconstitutional a California law that allowed union organizers to meet with agricultural workers on their job sites. The law limited that access to some pretty narrowly defined times, but a fruit shipper and a strawberry plant grower, Cedar Point Nursery, objected to the regulation and sued the state. I spoke with Aaron Tang, a professor at the University of California, Davis School of Law, about the case, and he explained Cedar Point Nursery's argument against the law.

www.npr.org
Related
Congress & CourtsNational Law Review

Access Denied: Supreme Court Finds California Regulation Permitting Union Access to Employer Property Constitutes An Unconstitutional Taking

In a 6–3 decision, the U.S. Supreme Court held on June 23, 2021 that a California regulation granting labor organizers the “right to take access” to agricultural employers’ private property to solicit union support violated the Takings Clause of the U.S. Constitution. See Cedar Point Nursery et al. v. Hassid et al., USSC Case No. 20–107 (June 23, 2021).
California Statescvnews.com

SCOTUS Sides with Donor Privacy for California Nonprofits

WASHINGTON (CN) — In a closely watched case for nonprofit political groups that want privacy for their supporters, the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday struck down a California law that says groups seeking tax-exempt status must tell the state the names of some of their biggest donors. California has long...
Presidential ElectionABC7 Los Angeles

Supreme Court upholds Arizona voting restrictions

WASHINGTON -- The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld voting restrictions in Arizona in a decision that could make it harder to challenge other voting limits put in place by Republican lawmakers following last year's elections. The court, by a conservative-majority 6-3 vote, reversed a lower court ruling in deciding that...
California Statetalesbuzz.com

Supreme Court rules against California in dark money case

California may not require charities to reveal who their larger donors are, the Supreme Court ruled Thursday in a decision split along the court’s ideological lines. In a 6-3 decision, with the court’s three liberal members dissenting, the nation’s highest bench ruled that the Golden State did not have the authority to demand that organizations disclose the identities of donors contributing $5,000 or more annually.
Congress & Courtscaliforniaagtoday.com

U.S. Supreme Court Rules Against CA ALRB

California Fresh Fruit Association Reacts to Supreme Court Ruling. The California Fresh Fruit Association (CFFA) is pleased with the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Cedar Point Nursery v. Hassid. The Court held that under California’s Agricultural Labor Relations Act (ALRA), access by union organizers to come onto the private property of farmers and landowners to promote the union violates the Fifth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
California Stateagdaily.com

U.S. Supreme Court rejects review of California’s Prop 12

It’s the decision that many producers around the country were dreading — where one state, California, was able to push through a proposal known as Prop 12 that would have a ripple effect across livestock management around the country. The U.S. Supreme Court has declined a review of California’s Prop 12, more formally known as the Prevention of Cruelty to Farm Animals Act, after a challenge made by the North American Meat Institute.
California Statenorcalrecord.com

U.S. Supreme Court rules against California regulation allowing union access on private agricultural property

Thompson || https://pacificlegal.org/ | https://pacificlegal.org/. The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled in favor of California agriculture growers in a decision that prohibits some forms of union organizing on private worksites, raising questions about how the case will impact other union recruitment efforts. The court’s 6-3 decision was delivered June 23...
Congress & CourtsBloomberg

Ideology Shows in Supreme Court Ruling on Union Organizing

So far, most of the Supreme Court’s opinions this term have featured a high degree of consensus. The conservative majority has mostly avoided making new law that would be partially rejected by the three liberal justices. The exception that proves the rule is a striking decision issued on Thursday involving...
Los Angeles, CAPasadena Star-News

Obamacare survives SCOTUS, but can it survive mathematics?

For the third time, the U.S. Supreme Court has issued a ruling that finds a way to allow the Affordable Care Act to survive. Last Thursday the justices handed down their decision in California v. Texas, in which a number of states and some individual plaintiffs contended that the law known as Obamacare is unconstitutional. The court did not rule on the merits of the claim. Instead, the justices concluded that the states and the individual plaintiffs did not have standing to bring the lawsuit because they had not been harmed by the law. That opens the door for a future lawsuit by different plaintiffs.
California Statearcamax.com

Editorial: Supreme Court undercuts California farm labor organizers

The Supreme Court’s conservative majority on Wednesday tossed aside a 1975 California regulation that gave farm union organizers limited access to farms and processing facilities so they could reach workers during idle hours, ruling that the practice amounted to an unconstitutional violation of a property owner’s right to deny access to others. We disagree.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Supreme Court limits union power in farm-access ruling

June 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court again tightened the reins on organized labor on Wednesday, declaring in a case brought by two fruit companies that a decades-old California regulation that let union organizers enter agricultural properties without an employer's consent violated constitutional property rights. The 6-3 ruling, with...