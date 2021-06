Scotland’s men’s team played their first game at a major tournament in 23 years on Monday, in case you hadn’t heard, as Steve Clarke’s side hosted the Czech Republic in Glasgow.The Euro 2020 Group D fixture, which followed England’s 1-0 victory over Croatia at Wembley on Sunday, saw a raucous Hampden Park crowd watch on as Scotland set up in a 3-5-2 formation against the Czechs’ 4-5-1.It is a system that Clarke has favoured, and here we look at how it functioned as Scotland lost 2-0 against the Czech Republic.Line-upIn goal was David Marshall – penalty shootout hero from the...