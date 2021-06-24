Cancel
POTUS

Media Outlets Don’t Get Religion

By Mitch Kokai
@LockerRoom
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Christopher Bedford of the Federalist probes large media outlets’ generally clueless coverage of religious issues. Newspaper readers and news-watchers these past few weeks have been treated to a running analysis from pundits and reporters on whether Catholic politicians should be under different rules than the other billion less-famous Catholics. It’s...

ABOUT

The LockerRoom is a statewide issues blog published by the John Locke Foundation. It covers all things North Carolina and keeps readers up-to-date on the stories other outlets miss.

Joe Biden
Pope Francis
Donald Trump
POTUSWashington Post

Who are the Catholic bishops drafting the controversial Communion document?

(RNS) — Last week, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops voted to draft a controversial document on Communion, widely seen as part of a larger effort to deny the Eucharist to Catholic politicians who back abortion rights — a move apparently prompted by the election of President Joe Biden. USCCB...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Crime and the 'root cause' the left won't say out loud

Whatever anyone thinks about Republicans, or conservatives, or anybody who ever said a kind word about Donald Trump , none of them is responsible for the chaos that has erupted in America’s biggest cities. The surge in crime we’ve been witnessing in New York (murders up 14 percent over last...
Worldnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Duterte: No quarrel with priests

Jun. 27—PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte on Saturday clarified that he had no beef with Catholic priests despite his history of hurling expletives against them. Duterte made the statement after extolling a new coalition of anti-crime volunteers, which included representatives from the religious sector, during its launch at Camp Crame in Quezon City on Friday.
Religionheraldmalaysia.com

US Bishops: No vote on banning politicians from receiving the Eucharist

The Catholic Bishops of the United States choose not to vote on whether or not to deny any individual or groups Holy Communion. During their Spring Plenary Assembly this month, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) said they are drafting a teaching “Document on the Meaning of the Eucharist in the Life of the Church.”
POTUSWashington Post

The Catholic bishops’ anti-Biden project is backfiring

In the 1960s, when Time magazine published its now-iconic “Is God Dead?” cover, the theologian Harvey Cox wrote that the “ ‘death of God’ syndrome can only occur when the controlling symbols of the culture have been more or less uncritically fused with the transcendent God.”. A majority of the...
POTUSPosted by
The Atlantic

The Real Threat to American Catholicism

Should Catholics who support legal abortion receive Communion, or have they separated themselves from the body of Christ by departing from what the Church teaches? The question took on new urgency, at least for some of the country’s Catholic bishops, when Joe Biden, a practicing Catholic who has promised to protect legal abortion, was elected president. Church leaders were already alarmed by polls that seemed to show confusion among self-described Catholics about whether the Eucharist received at Mass is truly the body and blood of Christ (as Catholic doctrine holds). Now a Democratic victory threatened the progress that had been made against abortion during the term of President Donald Trump, and this after the bishops’ conference had declared abortion the most significant policy issue for Catholics—the “preeminent priority,” as José Gomez, the president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, put it at the conference’s meeting last November.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Trump at Ohio rally: 'I told you so'

Former President Donald Trump took a victory lap during his first rally since departing office, saying of President Joe Biden, "I told you so." Trump expressed vindication during his Saturday rally in Wellington, Ohio, held to support Max Miller, a Trump-endorsed candidate running a primary challenge to Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, an incumbent Republican who voted in favor of impeaching Trump on the charge of inciting an insurrection.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Dr. Robert Jeffress: Targeting religious liberty -- Why no faith is safe under the Biden administration

There is a case working its way through the court system right now focused on the Department of Education’s religious exemption to Title IX. A group of LGBTQ students is suing the federal government, arguing that the religious schools they attended discriminated against them. They want to overthrow the religious exemption, which would mean that religious colleges and universities nationwide would not be able to receive federal funds or federally backed student loans.
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Protesters Await Kamala Harris at Border With 'Que Mala' and 'Trump Won' Signs

Critics of Vice President Kamala Harris were lined up to protest early Friday morning ahead of the vice president's first visit to the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso, Texas. Harris, who President Joe Biden tasked with spearheading his administration's response to undocumented immigration and the influx of migrants at the border, is scheduled to visit the El Paso Central Processing Center, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) facility, on Friday. The vice president will be joined by Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas as well as a couple of Democratic lawmakers.