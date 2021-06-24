Turning Every State Into California
Jacob Huebert explains at National Review Online why Biden administration policies would encourage less-profligate states to emulate California. President Biden’s recently enacted American Rescue Plan Act gives states billions for COVID-19 relief, but with strings attached: States that take it are effectively banned from cutting taxes through 2024. The policy not only has extraordinary repercussions for the nature of states’ power — it would also slow states’ recovery.lockerroom.johnlocke.org