From biking to laughing with Bobcat Goldthwait, there's something for everyone this week

Herald Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's summer in Indiana, and this year events that didn't happen in person last year are on the schedule. Anyone who wants to learn more about mountain biking might want to sign up for the GoBikeIN beginners mountain bike workshop at Brown County State Park. There are two times: Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Participants can try one of the park's 13 demo bikes and learn skills from trained instructors. Signing up ahead of time is required. For more info, go to https://bit.ly/3d8zzVb and click on the box for the time you prefer.

