young projects realizes its six square house as a soft fusion of rigid volumes

With summer finally upon us, it’s time to start switching up our living spaces to reflect this more uplifting time of year, and creating a lighter, brighter environment is the perfect way to go. While we might be spending more time outdoors at this time of year, our living spaces can have a greater impact on our wellbeing than you might think – so if you’ll be spending this summer working from home, then making a few simple tweaks could make all the difference to the experience. And if not, it will certainly create a more welcoming environment for those long-awaited guests.