young projects realizes its six square house as a soft fusion of rigid volumes
With a playful fusion of gabled geometries, young projects designs its six square house. the dwelling occupies a large and verdant site in bridgehampton, new york and presents a contemporary, design-minded interpretation of the traditional american house. realized as a cluster of six 24-foot square modules, the organization sees a new continuity as gabled roof lines flow together in an harmonious union. the formal strategy results in a new language of curving edges and undulating surfaces, all exaggerated with the striated texture of the deep grey, slatted accoya wood finish.www.designboom.com