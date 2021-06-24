Cancel
POTUS

First Thing: Britney Spears’ emotional bid to end ‘abusive’ 13-year conservatorship

The Guardian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritney Spears has told a court she deserves to “have a life” in an impassioned testimony in which she said she wants to end an “abusive” 13-year conservatorship that she claims has governed her estate, career and even blocked her from getting married or having a baby. Addressing a court...

www.theguardian.com
Mental Healthkiss951.com

Britney Spears’ Brother-In-Law Jamie Watson Defends Her Family

Britney Spears’ brother-in-law Jamie Watson, husband of younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears, is playing both sides of the fence — defending the Spears’ family while simultaneously showing support for Britney after her conservatorship hearing. Watson told Page Six on Friday (June 25), “I can assure you her family loves her...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Trump at Ohio rally: 'I told you so'

Former President Donald Trump took a victory lap during his first rally since departing office, saying of President Joe Biden, "I told you so." Trump expressed vindication during his Saturday rally in Wellington, Ohio, held to support Max Miller, a Trump-endorsed candidate running a primary challenge to Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, an incumbent Republican who voted in favor of impeaching Trump on the charge of inciting an insurrection.
New York City, NYPosted by
CNN

Rudy Giuliani is in big trouble

(CNN) — In a carefully reasoned and evidence-packed decision, a New York State appellate court suspended Rudy Giuliani's law license this week. The court found that Giuliani engaged in so many clearly unethical actions while seeking to overthrow the results of the 2020 presidential election on behalf of his client Donald Trump, that immediate action was necessary to protect the public.
New York City, NYPosted by
Newsweek

Donald Trump Reacts to Rudy Giuliani's Suspension, Says 'All of New York is Out of Control'

Former President Donald Trump believes all of New York is "out of control" after his former personal attorney Rudy Giuliani was ordered to stop practicing law in the state. New York state's Supreme Court ordered Giuliani to refrain from practicing law on Thursday pending disciplinary actions brought against him by the Attorney Grievances Committee for the First Judicial Department over his involvement in legal attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Trump's favor. The former president quickly issued a statement decrying the court's decision while falsely claiming the election had "already been proven" to be rife with massive fraud.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
EconomyFXStreet.com

What's happening to unemployment in States that cancelled Federal benefits early?

Let's explore the claim that Republican states ending benefits early has improved unemployment rates. The WSJ reports Americans Are Leaving Unemployment Rolls More Quickly in States Cutting Off Benefits. The number of unemployment-benefit recipients is falling at a faster rate in Missouri and 21 other states canceling enhanced and extended...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Fox News

MSNBC guest blames 'cowardly' police for rising crime, claims they are 'butthurt'

Amid rising crime across the country, one MSNBC panelist lays blame at "cowardly" police officers for being "butthurt" about criticism towards their profession. On Saturday, former Los Angeles police officer Cheryl Dorsey appeared on MSNBC's "The Cross Connection" to discuss policing and the surge in crime where she was asked by anchor Tiffany Cross why the country is facing an uptick in crime at this time. The comments were first flagged by Newsbusters.
TechnologyBlack Enterprise

Elderly Black Woman Sent Back to Prison For Not Answering Her Phone During Computer Class

A 76-year-old Black woman only enjoyed less than two months as a free woman before she was sent back to prison for not answering her phone. Gwen Levi first made media headlines in May when she was released from prison after serving 16 years due to the CARES act, USA Today reported. She was among the 4,500 prisoners sent to home confinement as a precaution to spreading COVID-19 in jails.
Middle Eastwashingtonnewsday.com

Iran Launches an Attack on a Nuclear Facility Near the Capital

Iran Launches an Attack on a Nuclear Facility Near the Capital. According to state television, Iranian officials repelled an attempted “sabotage attack” on a civilian nuclear site near Tehran. According to Nournews, the unsuccessful attack was aimed at an unidentified structure controlled by Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization in Karaj city,...
Military19fortyfive.com

France Could Start a Nuclear War and Kill Billions in Minutes

The French nuclear arsenal is pretty substantial, with air- and sea-based components. Here is a breakdown of French nuclear capabilities. Unlike the United States or Russia, who maintain a nuclear triad of land-based, submarine-launched, and air-launched missiles, France has a dyad of submarines that can launch nuclear ballistic missiles and a stockpile of air-launched nuclear cruise missiles.
Military19fortyfive.com

Why Russia, China, Iran and North Korea Hate the Nimitz-Class Aircraft Carrier

At 1,092 feet, the Nimitz-class supercarriers are more than three times the length of a football field, and with a crew of 3,200 sailors and 2,480 airmen, these are essentially floating cities. The lead ship of the class, USS Nimitz – nicknamed “Old Salt” – was commissioned in May 1975, was named after Admiral Chester Nimitz, who led the U.S. Navy through the Second World War.
Military19fortyfive.com

Russia and China Are Freaked Out by Directed Energy Weapons

The concept of a “directed-energy weapon” is one that was conceived by science fiction writers such as H. G. Wells and Jules Verne, but it was in the 1930s that British Air Ministry considered whether a “death ray”-type weapon could be developed. Work was undertaken by Robert Watson-Watt of the Radio Research Station, and while he and colleague Arnold Wilkins concluded such a project wasn’t feasible it did result in the development of radar.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Newsweek

Ilhan Omar Condemns Joe Biden Ordering Air Strikes on Iran-backed Militias

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) has condemned the U.S. air strikes on Iran-backed militias near the Iraq-Syria border on Sunday, which killed at least seven fighters. The bombardment took place a day before Israel's new president was scheduled to visit U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House. The U.S. carried out three airstrikes on Iranian targets on the border — two landed in Syria and the other landed in Iraq.