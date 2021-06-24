Cancel
Riverside acquires controlling stake in Crypomathic

 4 days ago

The Riverside Company, a global private investor focused on the smaller end of the middle market, has acquired a controlling stake in Cryptomathic, a leading Danish provider of high-end hardware agnostic secure server solutions to a wide range of industry sectors, including banking, government, technology manufacturing, cloud and mobile. The...

Businessthetechportal.com

Healthtech unicorn PharmEasy to acquire 66% stake in publicly listed diagnostics major Thyrocare

The Indian healthcare sector has gone online in recent times, a trend that has only seen acceleration due to the pandemic. On the digital space, it is getting out of its nascent stage with a host of acquisitions and consolidations – Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance acquiring Netmeds last year, Apollo creating the country’s largest omnichannel digital health platform by merging its pharmacy businesses and telemedicine verticals into a single entity called Apollo HealthCo, and the multimillion-dollar deal between Tata Sons’ subsidiary Tata Digital and 1mg.
Businessprivateequitywire.co.uk

Investcorp acquires CloudCare

Investcorp, a global provider and manager of alternative investment products, has acquired CloudCare. Terms of the transaction have not been disclosed. Established in 2011 and headquartered in Rome, Italy, CloudCare is a tech-enabled platform active in the energy, telecommunications and insurance markets where it operates as a channel partner and digital broker, connecting consumers and service providers through both its own proprietary online platform and clients’ web platforms. CloudCare’s website, Comparasemplice.it, is a leading online platform for consumers in Italy to compare prices for energy, telecommunications, motor insurance and personal finance products. The Company’s differentiated proposition is underpinned by a proprietary Customer Relationship Management software fed by a large internally developed data base, a unique customer service platform powered by artificial intelligence and an end-to-end approach to generate sales leads and maximise conversion through its multichannel platform. Over the past three years, CloudCare achieved an average annual revenue growth in excess of 40 per cent.
TheStreet

So-Young International Inc. To Acquire Controlling Interest In Wuhan Miracle Laser Systems, Inc.

BEIJING, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- So-Young International Inc. (Nasdaq: SY) ("So-Young" or the "Company"), the largest and most vibrant social community in China for consumers, professionals and service providers in the medical aesthetics industry, today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with Wuhan Miracle Laser Systems, Inc. ("Wuhan Miracle") and shareholders of Wuhan Zeqi Technology Co., Ltd. ("Wuhan Zeqi"), a shareholder of Wuhan Miracle, to acquire controlling interest in Wuhan Miracle for a total consideration of RMB 791 million. The closing of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is currently expected to occur in the third quarter of 2021.
Businesskamcity.com

Coca-Cola HBC Acquires Stake In Italian Coffee Company

Bottling group Coca-Cola HBC has agreed to acquire a 30% shareholding in Italian coffee company Casa Del Caffè Vergnano (Caffè Vergnano). The deal, expected to be completed in the second half of 2021, also involves the two firms entering into an exclusive distribution agreement for Caffè Vergnano’s products in Coca-Cola HBC’s territories outside of Italy.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires New Stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000. Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified...
Businessthebharatexpressnews.com

PharmEasy acquires 66% stake in Thyrocare for Rs 4,546 crore

Digital drug delivery store PharmEasy will acquire 66.1% stake in diagnostic chain Thyrocare for Rs 4,546 crore. API Holdings Ltd, the parent company of PharmEasy, has announced the signing of final documents for the acquisition of 66.1% of the capital of Thyrocare from Dr A Velumani and his affiliates at a price of Rs 1,300 per share.
Businessnewpaper24.com

World funding agency KKR acquires controlling stake in Vini Cosmetics – NEWPAPER24

World funding agency KKR acquires controlling stake in Vini Cosmetics. THE WHAT? World funding agency KKR has acquired a controlling stake in Indian magnificence firm Vini Cosmetics in an funding deal value US$625 million. THE DETAILS Co-Founders Darshan Patel, Chairman & Joint-Managing Director, and Dipam Patel, Joint-Managing Director – alongside...
Businessdrivetribe.com

Rimac to soon acquire control of Bugatti

Rumours regarding Bugatti's ownership have been circulating for many months now but the picture is finally clear. German business publication Manager Magazin reports that Rimac Automobili will acquire a 55% share in Bugatti whilst Porsche will hold the remaining 45% of the company. CEO of Porsche AG and VW management...
Benzinga

Emart To Acquire Majority Stake eBay's Korea Businesses For $3B

Emart inked an agreement to acquire an 80.01% stake in eBay Inc's (NASDAQ: EBAY) Korean businesses for $3 billion. Over the next four years, Emart plans to invest over 1 trillion KRW in fulfillment centers. Offline stores will also serve as fulfillment centers, reinforcing Shinsegae Group's supply chain management system.
BusinessMODERN MATERIALS HANDLING

Hy-Tek Holdings acquires BP Controls and Nogol Electric

Hy-Tek Holdings, a portfolio company of Dunes Point Capital, has acquired BP Controls and Nogol Electric, a division of BP Controls that provides electrical installation. Hy-Tek is a material handling automation integrator serving clients in diverse end-markets and applications, including ecommerce, third-party logistics, and parcel. BP Controls designs, engineers, and...
BusinessBusiness Insider

QMC Submetering Solutions Acquires SRB Controls

PORT COQUITLAM, BC, June 24, 2021 /CNW/ - QMC Submetering Solutions, a leader in submetering hardware and software across North America, is proud to announce it has completed the acquisition of SRB Controls Inc., a mainstay of industrial instrumentation and metering in Ontario for over 35 years. The acquisition furthers QMC's investment in the industrial and institutional market for advanced metering and instrumentation solutions.
BusinessShareCast

Volkswagen considers acquiring majority stake in Europcar

German carmaker Volkswagen announced on Thursday that it is considering acquiring a majority stake in car rental company Europcar. Volkswagen is considering the investment in order to access a rental platform to support its “long-term mobility vision” and strengthen its own range of products and services. Talks are at a...
BusinessRTTNews

Boston Scientific To Acquire Remaining 73% Stake In Farapulse - Quick Facts

Medical technology firm Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) announced Thursday it exercised its option to acquire the remaining 73 percent stake in Farapulse, Inc. for an upfront payment of approximately $295 million, up to $92 million upon achievement of certain clinical and regulatory milestones as well as additional revenue-based payments for the next three years.
Businessshortpedia.com

Quadria Capital acquires stake in hygiene products maker Nobel Hygiene

Nobel Hygiene, India’s largest private manufacturer of disposable hygiene products has raised funds from Quadria Capital. PE investors CLSA Capital Partners and Access India fund and its co-investors have exited their investment. With this round, Quadria Capital now becomes the largest minority shareholder in the company. Total investment is around INR 400-500 Cr, out of which 50 Cr is for primary.
Businessnewpaper24.com

Muthoot Pappachan acquires 54% stake in Hyderabad-based fintech – NEWPAPER24

Muthoot Pappachan acquires 54% stake in Hyderabad-based fintech. Muthoot Pappachan Group introduced funding in Paymatrix, a startup, by way of its flagship entity – Muthoot FinCorp Restricted (the Firm) and affiliate firm, The Considering Machine Media (TMM) Pappachan Group (MPG) is now a majority investor in Paymatrix with full exit...
Businessshortpedia.com

Muthoot Fincorp acquires majority stake in fintech startup Paymatrix

Gold loan company Muthoot Fincorp has picked up 54% stake in Hyderabad-based rental collection startup Paymatrix by buying out existing investors as part of its added focus on the digital payments segment, according to reports. The startup has raised about $407.6K funding previously across six rounds of seed funding. Paymatrix diversified its portfolio by enabling payments beyond rental collections into any large ticket recurring expenses.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ergoteles LLC Acquires New Stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Other hedge funds have also...