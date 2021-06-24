Riverside acquires controlling stake in Crypomathic

Investcorp, a global provider and manager of alternative investment products, has acquired CloudCare. Terms of the transaction have not been disclosed. Established in 2011 and headquartered in Rome, Italy, CloudCare is a tech-enabled platform active in the energy, telecommunications and insurance markets where it operates as a channel partner and digital broker, connecting consumers and service providers through both its own proprietary online platform and clients’ web platforms. CloudCare’s website, Comparasemplice.it, is a leading online platform for consumers in Italy to compare prices for energy, telecommunications, motor insurance and personal finance products. The Company’s differentiated proposition is underpinned by a proprietary Customer Relationship Management software fed by a large internally developed data base, a unique customer service platform powered by artificial intelligence and an end-to-end approach to generate sales leads and maximise conversion through its multichannel platform. Over the past three years, CloudCare achieved an average annual revenue growth in excess of 40 per cent.