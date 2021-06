Unemployed people queue in front of a SEPE office in Barcelona to be treated. A total of 500 temporary workers from the SEPE Contract expire on June 30 and will not be renewed. These public employees were incorporated when the pandemic began to reinforce the collapsed employment offices and now the Administration considers that their services are no longer necessary. To these 500 eventuals, we must add 1,000 more, which were also incorporated a year ago to reinforce the SEPE, whose contract also expires this June 30, but which will be renewed until September 30; as explained by sources from the Ministry of Territorial Policy and Public Function.