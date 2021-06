As we approach summer, things are getting a bit interesting. On Thursday, precious metals took a hit as gold fell 4.6%, silver dropped 6.8%, and the Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) fell 4.6%. The drop in metals prices was attributed to the Fed, and its overall "aggressive" tone on monetary policy. It may be coming to the realization that the I-word (inflation) is for real, and there's nothing the Fed hates more than the specter of inflation, in my humble opinion. Still, rate hikes are not projected until 2023, with many Fed officials projecting two 25 basis point increases in 2023. Frankly, I'll be shocked if they wait that long.