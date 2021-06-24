Grand Opening Friday for Newly Renovated Red Oak Swimming Pool

(Red Oak) City Officials will host a Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Friday for the newly renovated swimming pool.

“The pool’s been open for a while, and the kids have loved it,” said Red Oak City Administration Brad Wright. “The Grand opening will kick off the annual Junction Days scheduled for this weekend.”

The Grand Opening will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, with free hot dogs and chips served by JEO Consulting, the engineers for the project. In addition, the Chamber and Industry Association will host the ribbon-cutting ceremony at 5:30 p.m. and a free-swimming night. “We’re excited to have the pool open.”

Construction crews wrapped up the $2.5 million project in July 2020. The pool opened on Memorial Day. The new renovation project includes a one-third-zero depth entry with toys, a fountain, a large slide, and other amenities.