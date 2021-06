You're going to need to cool off this summer and the Glen Mary Wading Pool in Bar Harbor and Splash Pad in Ellsworth are Kid-Friendly and bonus they're FREE. Looking for somewhere that's kid friendly and FREE in Bar Harbor. The place to go is the Glen Mary Wading Pool! The Pool has a maximum depth of 2 feet and is open daily from 10AM to 8 PM. There is no lifeguard on duty, and children under 10 need to be accompanied by someone 14 and over. Pets are not allowed in the fenced in area. Food and beverage is allowed but not in the water. There are changing facilities.