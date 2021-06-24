Cancel
Meet Ahmet Zappa — Selma Blair's Ex-husband Who Is Not Her Son's Father

By Edduin Carvajal
“Legally Blonde” actress Selma Blair was married to multi-hyphenate artist Ahmet Zappa for only two years. Now, however, their divorce is the least of his concerns.

Born in May 1974, Ahmet is an entrepreneur, author, film and TV screenwriter, director, producer, and musician best known for creating and producing Disney’s “The Odd Life of Timothy Green.”

He’s also written over 20 books, including “Star Darlings” for Disney, the picture book “Because I’m Your Dad,” and the novel “The Monstrous Memoirs of a Mighty McFearless.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WjZuJ_0adrqztQ00

AHMET ZAPPA’S CAREER

Dweezil and Ahmet Zappa, two of the four children born to late musician Frank Zappa and businesswoman Gail Zappa, formed a band, released three albums, and performed in different cities around the planet.

If that wasn’t enough, Ahmet has also worked on creating content for businesses’ marketing strategies and helped form Blk-Ops, which has developed many Microsoft commercials during the past seven years.

Ahmet and the rest of his siblings – Dweezil, Moon, and Diva – are part of their late father’s estate, which negatively impacted their relationship. More on this topic later.

AHMET ZAPPA’S LOVE LIFE

With such an impressive career, it shouldn’t surprise anyone that his short-lived relationship with a high-profile Hollywood star grabbed so many headlines in the mid-2000s.

Ahmet Zappa and Selma Blair, the actress who shot to stardom in 1998 for her outstanding performance in “Cruel Intentions,” tied the knot in January 2004.

Blair once admitted she was not sure Ahmet was serious when he asked her out, so she requested “a token,” and he gave her a highlighter. The actress later discovered Frank Zappa asked his wife to marry him in the same way.

The former couple married in a low-key ceremony at Carrie Fisher’s mansion in Beverly Hills, California. Ahmet and Blair had been dating for only six months before walking down the aisle.

Ahmet and Blair’s marital bliss didn’t last long, unfortunately. The “Legally Blonde” actress filed for divorce in June 2006, citing irreconcilable differences. The process became final that November.

It is important to point out that Ahmet is not the father of Blair’s son, Arthur. That would be Jason Bleick, who dated the actress between 2010 and 2012.

Blair, diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018, once confessed Bleick was a huge part of Arthur’s life and had been very supportive ever since she began dealing with her brain and spinal cord disease.

In Ahmet Zappa’s case, he married Shana Muldoon Zappa in May 2010. With Shana, whom Ahmet co-created Disney’s “Star Darlings” with, he has two children.

"Moon and Dweezil really never had any interest in the business."

FAMILY FEUD

Unfortunately, the Zappa family has been involved in a difficult situation for years. When the patriarch Frank passed away in 1993, his widow Gail was in control of his estate.

Gail died of lung cancer in 2015, but she put Ahmet and Diva in charge of the family business just before passing. They both received 30% of the estate, while Dweezil and Moon got 20% each.

Moon was “blindsided,” especially because she took care of her mother for a whole year. The Zappa Family Trust's lawyer, however, agrees with Gail’s decision. He once said:

“Moon and Dweezil really never had any interest in the business, whereas Ahmet is a businessperson and was involved in helping Gail make deals.”

Dweezil was one of the most affected as he had been performing under the name of Zappa Plays Zappa, playing his dad’s music and selling Frank-related merch.

He couldn’t reach an agreement with the estate, so he stopped taking Frank’s merch on tours. Dweezil and Ahmet's dispute made headlines again in 2017.

Dweezil claimed, among other things, that the estate was trying to prevent him from making money through his dad’s music and went public with their problems.

Ahmet Zappa released a statement denying his brother’s claims, clearing the Zappa Family Trust name, and asking Dweezil to discuss their issues in private. Nowadays, it is unclear if they reached an agreement, but Frank’s fans would love it if they do.

