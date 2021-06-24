Omni Hoverboards Possibly Set to Release First Commercial Version in Near Future

Toy Review: Playmobil Back to the Future Part II Hoverboard Chase. Toy collectors who display their figures love dioramas. The manufacturers don’t, so much. What they add in cost, they don’t make up for in extra sales, and so over the years lines like NECA’s movie figures and Mattel WWE gradually phased out display base pieces. In some cases, like the 3.75-inch Star Wars Vintage collection, diorama bits get sold separately. Playmobil, however, specializes in mini-playsets. This may be because they see themselves as a construction toy in the vein of LEGO, even though unlike many such building toys they are only designed to build one way. But once assembled, they allow for plenty of kid-friendly play, or display as mini-scenes unto themselves. Such is the case with their Back to the Future Part II Hoverboard Chase.