Omni Hoverboards Possibly Set to Release First Commercial Version in Near Future

techeblog.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHoverboards have been a thing since Back to the Future II, but none match the one piloted by Marty Mcfly. Omni Hoverboards CEO Alexandru Duru stated that his company could possibly be releasing the first commercial version soon. He currently holds the Guinness World Record for the longest flight on a hoverboard, so the odds are good that we’ll actually see one in the near future. Read more for two videos and additional information.

