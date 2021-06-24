John McAfee, Founder of Antivirus Software Company, Found Dead in Prison Cell
John McAfee, founder of the McAfee antivirus software company, was found dead in his jail cell near Barcelona on Wednesday. This event occurred mere hours after a Spanish court approved his extradition to the United States to face tax-related charges as well as for promoting investments in initial coin offerings (ICOs) to his Twitter followers without disclosing that he was paid to do so. Read more for the news report and additional information.www.techeblog.com