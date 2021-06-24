Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Space Perspective Plans to Offer the World’s First Luxury Spaceflight Experience in Neptune Capsule

techeblog.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpace Perspective plans to offer the world’s first luxury spaceflight experience aboard their Neptune capsule, complete with 360-degree views of planet Earth from 20-miles above, a bar, Wi-Fi and even a bathroom. At $125,000 per person, Neptune will launch eight guests from Kennedy Space Center, accompanied by a pilot, and then glide for two hours to taking in the views from its massive windows. Read more for a video and additional information.

www.techeblog.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spaceflight#Kennedy Space Center#Neptune#Planet Earth#Capsule#Space Perspective
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Boats & WatercraftsBusiness Insider

Designers show off plans for a $600 million superyacht, set to be the world's biggest. Its 39 luxury apartments will start at $11.2 million - and you can only buy one if you're invited.

Plans for the world's biggest yacht were unveiled on Monday - and the boat is set to have 39 apartments across six floors, with prices starting beyond $11 million. The 728 foot-long superyacht, called Somnio, is scheduled to launch in 2024, and has an estimated build cost of $600 million, according to a press release. The world's current biggest yacht, Azzam, is just under 600 feet long.
Aerospace & Defensetecheblog.com

China Plans to Build a Sky Ladder to Mars for Human Missions and Cargo Transport

China has already revealed a roadmap for its upcoming crewed missions to Mars, but they may have something else planned that seems to be straight out of a science fiction movie: a Sky Ladder. Simply put, this space elevator of sorts aims to help transport humans and cargo to the Red Planet at a fraction of what it would normally cost. Read more for a video on space elevators and additional information.
Las Vegas, NVtravelweekly.com

First Look: Resorts World Las Vegas offers a massive but welcoming experience

LAS VEGAS -- The sheer size of Resorts World Las Vegas is what hits you as you approach the new 88-acre complex, which opened on the Strip on June 24. Within its sleek red towers are 3,500 guestrooms and suites spread across three Hilton brands, 40 food and beverage options, a 117,000-square-foot casino, a quarter-million square feet of meetings and banquet space, a 27,000-square-foot spa and the 5,000-seat RW Theatre.
Florida StateNews On 6

Florida Company Offers Luxury Trip To Space For $125,000 Price Tag

For a mere $125,000, you, too, can purchase a trip to ascend some 20 miles into Earth's upper atmosphere on board a luxury space balloon. Space Perspective, a human space flight company in Florida, on Wednesday began selling tickets for its inaugural voyage way high into the sky at $125,000 a pop. The trip is scheduled for late 2024 aboard the Spaceship Neptune, a hot air balloon-style craft lifted by hydrogen. Anyone interested in the trip must pay a $1,000 deposit.
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

Space Perspective Confirms Successful Test Flight

Neptune One becomes first space launch operator to fly from Space Coast Spaceport. KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – Space Perspective today announced that its NeptuneOne spaceship test vehicle successfully launched from the Space Coast Spaceport, located adjacent to NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. The vehicle flew to its target altitude and traversed the Florida peninsula before splashing down in the Gulf of Mexico and being recovered. The historic 6 hour and 39 minute flight marks the first major step towards flying customers to space for an unrivaled experience and perspective of our world from space.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Newsweek

China Space Station First Step in Country's Plans to Colonize Space

China's far-reaching ambition for a permanent presence in outer space began in earnest on Thursday with the launch of its first crew bound for a new space station. It signals a great leap forward for the country's burgeoning space program, which took its first step beyond Earth's atmosphere when it launched the satellite Dongfanghong 1, or China 1 in the West, in April 1970.
LifestyleTravelPulse

TDC Offers First-Ever Luxury Event for Agents on June 22

Transat Distribution Canada (TDC), the largest full-service travel agency network in the country, is pleased to invite the 2,500 travel professionals in its network to discover its enhanced luxury offering during its first-ever luxury event on June 22nd, from 1 to 7 p.m.EST. LuxeXpo, a virtual event exclusively for all...
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

ICEYE Introduces the World’s First Wide Area Imaging for Persistent Monitoring with New Space SAR Satellites

ICEYE’s persistent monitoring customers now have access to the world’s most comprehensive set of radar imaging capabilities. HELSINKI, Finland (ICEYE PR) – Finnish New Space leader ICEYE announced today the commercial availability of wide area imaging capabilities covering 10,000 km² data acquisitions with its SAR (synthetic-aperture radar) satellite constellation. ICEYE is the only New Space SAR satellite provider to achieve wide-area Scan mode imaging, with up to a 100-times larger area coverage from the closest alternatives in the marketplace. Thanks to the completely unique system design of ICEYE’s SAR satellites, ICEYE is now able to provide the world’s single most comprehensive persistent monitoring capabilities both for land and sea data use cases.
Aerospace & DefenseShareCast

Blue Origin auctions seats on first human spaceflight for $28m

Blue Origin auctioned off a seat on its first ever human spaceflight for $28m on Monday. The winner, who will fly aboard the company’s debut private astronaut mission alongside owner Jeff Bezos and his brother, was among the 7,600 registered bidders from 159 countries. During the previous week, Bezos, who...
AstronomyPost-Star

Get an astronaut's view of space with these timelapses

Get an astronaut’s view of auroras, stars, and the Milky Way surrounding our beautiful planet. 12,500 images taken by European Space Agency astronaut Alexander Gerst were combined to create the incredible timelapses of Earth from the International Space Station.
Astronomyreviewgeek.com

NASA’s New Milky Way Panorama Shows the Art in Nature

Photos from satellites and other sources are just one of the ways we learn about the universe around us. NASA’s Chandra X-Ray Observatory, for example, can create composite views of radio waves and X-ray waves, which is exactly what we see in this new image of the Milky Way. And wow, is it awesome.