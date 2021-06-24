Space Perspective Plans to Offer the World’s First Luxury Spaceflight Experience in Neptune Capsule
Space Perspective plans to offer the world’s first luxury spaceflight experience aboard their Neptune capsule, complete with 360-degree views of planet Earth from 20-miles above, a bar, Wi-Fi and even a bathroom. At $125,000 per person, Neptune will launch eight guests from Kennedy Space Center, accompanied by a pilot, and then glide for two hours to taking in the views from its massive windows. Read more for a video and additional information.www.techeblog.com