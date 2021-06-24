Space Perspective Plans to Offer the World’s First Luxury Spaceflight Experience in Neptune Capsule

ICEYE’s persistent monitoring customers now have access to the world’s most comprehensive set of radar imaging capabilities. HELSINKI, Finland (ICEYE PR) – Finnish New Space leader ICEYE announced today the commercial availability of wide area imaging capabilities covering 10,000 km² data acquisitions with its SAR (synthetic-aperture radar) satellite constellation. ICEYE is the only New Space SAR satellite provider to achieve wide-area Scan mode imaging, with up to a 100-times larger area coverage from the closest alternatives in the marketplace. Thanks to the completely unique system design of ICEYE’s SAR satellites, ICEYE is now able to provide the world’s single most comprehensive persistent monitoring capabilities both for land and sea data use cases.