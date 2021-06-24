Drake Bell has pleaded guilty to child endangerment and faces up to two years in jail
Actor and musician Drake Bell - also known as Drake Campana - has pleaded guilty to charges of child endangerment and disseminating material harmful to children in court this week. The Drake & Josh star stands accused of forming a relationship with a 15-year-old girl who he met online and who later, in 2017, attended one of his concerts in Cleveland, Ohio. He now faces up to two years in prison.www.cosmopolitan.com