Thai pro-democracy activists march against government

By Chalida Ekvittayavechnukul 
Washington Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBANGKOK — Pro-democracy protesters took to the streets of Thailand’s capital on Thursday, marking the anniversary of the overthrow of the country’s absolute monarchy by renewing their demands that the government step down, the constitution be amended and the monarchy become more accountable. The protesters defied a ban on large...

Related
ProtestsVoice of America

Thai Pro-democracy Movement Makes Comeback to Push for Monarchy Reform

BANGKOK - On the 89th anniversary of the end of Thailand’s absolute monarchy, anti-government protesters massed in Bangkok to demand the prime minister’s resignation, constitutional changes and reform of the monarchy. As dusk fell Thursday, thousands massed around parliament, chanting, “Prayuth, get out!” in reference to Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-O-Cha,...
ProtestsPosted by
AFP

Thai democracy protesters rally despite Covid warnings

Hundreds of pro-democracy protesters rallied in Bangkok Thursday to call for the government's resignation, defying warnings from authorities about the kingdom's soaring coronavirus cases. The marches came on the 89th anniversary of the Siamese Revolution -- the uprising that transformed Thailand from an absolute to a constitutional monarchy. Bangkok was rocked by near-daily protests against Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha's government in the second half of 2020, but the pro-democracy movement has lost steam after virus outbreaks and the jailing of student leaders. Authorities have clamped down on public gatherings as the kingdom grapples with a third wave of infections, with its daily case number hovering around the 3,000 mark.
Proteststheedgemarkets.com

Thailand’s pro-democracy protesters returning to the streets

(June 21): Protesters in Thailand plan to return to Bangkok’s streets on Thursday, reviving a pro-democracy movement after a six-month lull during two waves of Covid-19 outbreaks. At least four groups of anti-government activists have called for separate gatherings to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha and to...
WorldTennessee Tribune

Algeria Intensifies Crackdown On Journalists, Pro-democracy Activists

BOUIRA, Algeria — The Algerian state has stepped up its crackdown on journalists and pro-democracy activists in recent weeks, despite warnings from the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights. Radio.M journalist El Kadi Ihsane and political activist Karim Tabou were kidnapped near their respective homes in Algiers on June...
ChinaVoice of America

Last Pro-democracy Hong Kong Newspaper to Close

Hong Kong’s only remaining pro-democracy newspaper, the Apple Daily, will publish its final edition Thursday. The Hong Kong and Chinese governments have increased pressure on the Apple Daily in recent years for its reporting. The publication was forced to shut down after five editors and business officials were arrested. Police...
ChinaPosted by
Fortune

Hong Kong’s last pro-democracy newspaper may be forced to suspend operations after government crackdown

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The Hong Kong pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily said Monday that it may be forced to shut down by Saturday, according to the Hong Kong Free Press, a local online news service. The government’s latest moves against Apple Daily have left the newspaper without funds to pay staff and vendors, making it the most high-profile victim yet of Beijing's tightening grip on the city's once free-wheeling press.
ProtestsTimes Daily

Israelis march in east Jerusalem in test for new government

JERUSALEM (AP) — Hundreds of Israeli ultranationalists, some chanting “Death to Arabs,” paraded Tuesday in east Jerusalem in a show of force that threatened to spark renewed violence just weeks after a war with Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip. Palestinians in Gaza responded by launching incendiary balloons that caused at least 10 fires in southern Israel.
ProtestsThe Independent

Activists march across London in ‘Free the Press’ protest

Thousands of demonstrators marched across central London on Sunday in a “Free the Press” protest. Environmental group Extinction Rebellion, which organised the protest, said it targeted “the four billionaire owners of 68 per cent of the UK’s print media.”. Demonstrators carried effigies of the four moguls - Rupert Murdoch, Lord...
Worldstateofpress.com

Myanmar military targets lawyers defending political prisoners | Military News

As Myanmar’s military struggles to consolidate its control over a country in revolt, it has increasingly targeted a different type of resistance: lawyers defending political prisoners. In the past month, at least five lawyers have been arrested across Myanmar for defending politicians and activists, an escalation of the military’s assault on the judicial system.
Military19fortyfive.com

France Could Start a Nuclear War and Kill Billions in Minutes

The French nuclear arsenal is pretty substantial, with air- and sea-based components. Here is a breakdown of French nuclear capabilities. Unlike the United States or Russia, who maintain a nuclear triad of land-based, submarine-launched, and air-launched missiles, France has a dyad of submarines that can launch nuclear ballistic missiles and a stockpile of air-launched nuclear cruise missiles.
Military19fortyfive.com

Russia and China Are Freaked Out by Directed Energy Weapons

The concept of a “directed-energy weapon” is one that was conceived by science fiction writers such as H. G. Wells and Jules Verne, but it was in the 1930s that British Air Ministry considered whether a “death ray”-type weapon could be developed. Work was undertaken by Robert Watson-Watt of the Radio Research Station, and while he and colleague Arnold Wilkins concluded such a project wasn’t feasible it did result in the development of radar.
PoliticsPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Zambia approaches elections amid repression, says Amnesty

HARARE, Zimbabwe — (AP) — Zambia is on “the brink of a human rights crisis,” Amnesty International said Monday, alleging that President Edgar Lungu is using repressive tactics to win another term in elections set for Aug. 12. Zambia has established a good track record of holding scheduled elections since...
Presidential Electioncrossroadstoday.com

Armenian election official rejects invalid results claim

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Armenia’s national elections commission on Sunday denied a claim by major opposition groups that the parliamentary election results that gave an overwhelming victory to the acting prime minister’s party are invalid. The June 20 election gave 71 seats in parliament to the party of the acting...
WorldVoice of America

Criminal Hearings Resume for Myanmar’s Deposed Leader

Three separate hearings on criminal charges brought against deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi took place Monday in the capital, Naypyitaw. Suu Kyi’s lawyer, Khin Maung Zaw, told journalists the first hearing involved two witnesses testifying on charges she violated the country’s Natural Disaster Management Law for breaking COVID-19 restrictions while campaigning during last year’s parliamentary election.
Chinapeeblesshirenews.com

Communist Party marks centenary with China ‘at forefront of world politics’

China is marking the centenary of its ruling Communist Party this week by heralding what it says is its growing influence abroad, along with success in battling corruption at home. Party officials on Monday heaped praise on President Xi Jinping, who has established himself as China’s most powerful leader since...
Middle Eastfreenews.live

Saudi prince sentenced to death

Saudi Prince Fahd bin Turki bin Abd Al-Aziz, the nephew of King Salman, was sentenced to death. This is written by the Washington Institute for the Study of the Persian Gulf Countries (Gulf Institute). A military court has found the former commander of the Saudi forces in Yemen guilty of...
Politicsmuncievoice.com

The Illusion of Democracy in American Government

Watching the gyrations of the Democratic and Republican Parties are quite interesting once you detach your ego from a US political party and begin peeking behind the curtain presented by our entertainment media outlets. They are both a facade controlled by the Plutarchs or Oligarchs using think-tanks, centers, nonprofits, corporations, charities, dark-money, media, and universities. The real disagreement is between these Plutarchs, but they utilize their networks to shape the beliefs of the working-class masses to keep us divided. They use wedges and identity (ego) politics like abortion, race, religion, climate, immigration, war, etc. However, it doesn’t matter who we elect; the country’s overall direction doesn’t change much because the influential organizations are owned by the ruling class control strategy.