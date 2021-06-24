Cancel
Jacksonville, FL

JSO: Deadly shooting in Moncrief area, gunman on the run

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
WOKV
 5 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man is on the run after he shot and killed a man outside a residence on W31st Street in Moncrief Wednesday evening, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Officers were alerted to the shooting before the 911 call even came in. They said the shot spotter went off at 9:22 p.m. and the 911 call came in at 9:24 p.m.

When officers arrived, they tried to provide medical care to the victim but he ultimately died on the scene.

JSO said they are unsure which direction the gunman ran after the incident, however, they do have a good idea of who the suspect is but are not releasing his name at this time. They said the suspect and victim knew each other.

If anyone has any information on this incident, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email them at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-8477 (TIPS).

Jacksonville, FL
