Ryan Cooney agrees permanent Morecambe move

Ryan Cooney will return to

on a permanent deal next season after two successful loan spells at the Mazuma Stadium.

The 21-year-old has agreed a two-year deal to join from Burnley, having made 57 appearances for the Shrimps over the last 18 months and scoring two goals.

Morecambe manager Stephen Robinson said: “We’ve secured him on a two-year contract, not a loan deal this time, so we create an asset straight away.

“I think there’s a lot more to come from Ryan, he’s a young boy still learning the game and I think in certain games he’s been excellent.

“Ryan has a big future ahead of him if he continues to do the right things, which we believe he will.”

Cooney is the fourth signing of the week for Morecambe as they prepare for life in Sky Bet League One, following the arrivals of Anthony O’Connor, Wes McDonald and Ryan Delaney.