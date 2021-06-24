A STAR is re-born: Perseverance Theatre gears up for new take on annual summer youth program

This week on 0684-Radi0, our free podcast (subscribe here in the iTunes Store), we talk to Melody Libonati, artistic director of the Summer Theatre of New Canaan, about the 2021 season which kicks off July 16 with a benefit barbecue and features a new venue in Waveny Park that many of our listeners likely have already spotted, with the big tent on the soccer fields. Summer Theatre’s big show this year is The Honky Tonk Angels, and we hear from Melody about that, as well as You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown and StoopKids Stories Live.