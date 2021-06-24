A STAR is re-born: Perseverance Theatre gears up for new take on annual summer youth program
The stage is set for Perseverance Theatre’s annual theater arts summer program. Registration is open for Summer Theatre Arts Rendezvous, which is scheduled to take place 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Friday, from July 19 to Aug. 4. While some details of STAR are still being finalized, Perseverance Theatre artistic director Leslie Ishii said STAR will include opportunities for young writers, actors, musicians, artists with a flair for design or visual arts and youths who may be interested in the behind-the-scenes work that brings an effort to the stage.www.juneauempire.com