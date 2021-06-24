Fairfield University Student Shares Heartwarming Memories to New Incoming Stags

Admittedly, being prompted to write about my favorite memory at Fairfield University is a tough task. Fairfield has been my home for the past two years, and throughout the months of dragging myself through classes (especially those that were online), I also had the task of transforming my shy personality into one that could, at the very least, hold small talk for more than thirty seconds. It is safe to say that I succeeded in doing this all while keeping my sense of self intact; these years have been the best two of my life. To encapsulate that in one memory has proven to be difficult, to say the least, but at least I have options.