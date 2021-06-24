Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairfield, CT

Fairfield University Student Shares Heartwarming Memories to New Incoming Stags

By Kaitlyn Drake
Fairfield Mirror
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdmittedly, being prompted to write about my favorite memory at Fairfield University is a tough task. Fairfield has been my home for the past two years, and throughout the months of dragging myself through classes (especially those that were online), I also had the task of transforming my shy personality into one that could, at the very least, hold small talk for more than thirty seconds. It is safe to say that I succeeded in doing this all while keeping my sense of self intact; these years have been the best two of my life. To encapsulate that in one memory has proven to be difficult, to say the least, but at least I have options.

fairfieldmirror.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fairfield, CT
Education
City
Fairfield, CT
City
Hartford, CT
Local
Connecticut Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Macklemore
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fairfield University#Bellarmine University#Stags#College Student#French#Tex Mex
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Posted by
Reuters

Transgender student wins as U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs bathroom appeal

WASHINGTON, June 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday handed a victory to a transgender former public high school student who waged a six-year legal battle against a Virginia county school board that had barred him from using the bathroom corresponding with his gender identity. The justices left...
Posted by
Reuters

U.S. defends strikes in Iraq, Syria; Iran-backed militias vow revenge

WASHINGTON, June 28 (Reuters) - The United States on Monday strongly defended weekend strikes against Iran-aligned militias but the fighters vowed revenge and both Iraq and Syria condemned the unilateral U.S. air strikes as violations of their sovereignty. The U.S. military said it targeted operational and weapons storage facilities at...
Posted by
CBS News

Juul to pay North Carolina $40 million to settle teen vaping suit

North Carolina has become the first U.S. state to hold Juul Labs accountable for what state officials say was the e-cigarette maker's role in encouraging vaping among young people. North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein on Monday announced a settlement with Juul under which the company will pay $40 million...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Court dismisses FTC, state antitrust cases against Facebook

A D.C. federal court on Monday dismissed two antitrust separate cases brought against Facebook last year, a major setback for federal and state regulators. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will have an opportunity to file an amended complaint, but the challenge from a coalition of state attorneys general led by New York's Letitia James (D) has been dismissed entirely.
Posted by
CBS News

Search continues with more than 150 still missing after Florida building collapse

The search for any signs of life continued on Monday morning, four days after a condominium building partially collapsed in Florida as residents slept inside. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said on Sunday evening that the death toll in the Surfside building collapse stood at nine, but 152 people were still unaccounted for.
Fox News

Who is Gwen Berry, the Olympic hammer thrower who snubbed the US flag?

The American track and field star who snubbed the national anthem during US Olympic trials over the weekend is an outspoken activist for racial justice — and committed to making her mission "bigger than sports." Gwen Berry, 31, took one of her most high-profile stances yet on Saturday when she...
Posted by
The Hill

McConnell to Schumer, Pelosi: Don't hold bipartisan bill 'hostage'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday demanded that Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) de-link a bipartisan infrastructure deal from a sweeping Democratic-only bill. McConnell’s statement is the first he’s made since President Biden walked back his pledge that he wouldn’t sign...