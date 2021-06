A rich line-up for 3 July: Kit Downes, Colin Alexander and Héloïse Werner feature music by Shiva Fesharek, Love Ssega, Errolyn Wallen, Jonathan Cole and Jasmin Kent Rodgman We will be spaced out across the hall and play around with that use of space through the music we create. The audience will be surrounded by our sounds in all kinds of ways. Kit will be in the organ loft, Colin on the main stage opposite the organ on the other side of the hall, while I’ll perform on the middle stage, facing the audience who will be spaced out around me in a semicircle. We will each perform approximately 20 minutes of solo music that we have written over the past year. Kit and I are also cellists - my first role is that ofsoprano - and have created three short cello trios with Colin. You can never have enough cellos!