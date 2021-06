The New Jersey Legislature passed the $46.4 billion state budget along party lines on Thursday. The spending package now heads to Governor Phil Murphy for his signature. Democratic Senate President Steve Sweeney said the agreement shows the state is “primed and ready” to rebound following the pandemic. “This budget represents an important statement to all New Jersey residents: we are primed and ready to rebound from the pandemic. This spending plan makes important new investments that bring tax relief, increase affordability, reduce debt, and enhance the health and safety of residents. It is our state’s blueprint to emerge from the ravages of COVID-19 stronger than ever.