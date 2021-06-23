ECF Game One Bets + NBA Draft Lottery Reaction | NBA Gambling Podcast (Ep. 201)
ECF Game One Preview/Bets + NBA Draft Lottery Ep. 201. The NBA Gambling Podcast drops a new episode to preview the Eastern Conference Finals game one plus discuss the NBA Draft Lottery results. Also, Zach Broner and Munaf Manji discuss the instant classic game two of the Western Conference Finals. In addition, the guys get in-depth of the Bucks and Hawks series and discuss what they expect to see throughout the series. Furthermore, the guys discuss the results of the NBA Draft Lottery last night. Munaf gives his outlook on who he thinks the Rockets should draft with the #2 pick.www.sportsgamblingpodcast.com