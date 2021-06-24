Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Boston Celtics set to hire Ime Udoka as head coach

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kt1EZ_0adrnGZs00

The Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets assistant Ime Udoka are putting the finishing touches on a deal for Udoka to become Boston’s new head coach, according to an ESPN report.

Udoka, 43, is a longtime disciple of San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, having worked on Popovich’s Spurs staff for seven years and serving as his assistant at the 2019 World Cup tournament.

Following his time in San Antonio, Udoka joined the Philadelphia 76ers for a year before spending this past season on the Nets staff.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xL3vv_0adrnGZs00 Also Read:
Boston Celtics rumors, 3 blockbuster trade scenarios for this summer

The Portland, Ore., native played seven years in the NBA, averaging 5.2 points and 2.9 rebounds per game while playing for the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings and the Spurs.

While with the Blazers in 2006-07, Udoka started 75 games and averaged 8.4 points and 3.7 rebounds.

The ESPN report cited Celtics players’ positive reviews referencing Udoka’s work at the World Cup tournament.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

14K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trae Young
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Gregg Popovich
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Celtics#Espn#Spurs#The Los Angeles Lakers#Portland Trail Blazers#Milwaukee Bucks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
Related
NBAPosted by
NESN

Celtics Rumors: Two Candidates ‘Have Really Emerged’ In Coach Search

It might not be long until the Boston Celtics fill their head coaching vacancy. During an appearance Monday on NBC Sports Boston, longtime NBA reporter Jeff Goodman noted two candidates have started to separate themselves from the rest of the pack. One of those candidates also might have a leg up given his experience with the Celtics’ franchise cornerstones.
NBAthefocus.news

Twitter: Tristan Thompson and Nia Long memes flourish after Ime Udoka made head coach

It has just been announced Brooklyn Nets’ assistant coach Ime Udoka is going to take over as head coach at the Celtics. Fans have also just discovered he is engaged to actress Nia Long, and that Celtics centre-forward Tristan Thompson has just split up with his on-again, off-again girlfriend Khloe Kardashian. Fans have been gushing about how beautiful Long is but also joking she may be a distraction for bachelor Tristan Thompson. Cue hilarious Twitter memes.
NBAPosted by
NESN

This Gregg Popovich Quote About Ime Udoka Should Excite Celtics Fans

The Boston Celtics are reportedly set to pluck Ime Udoka from the Gregg Popovich coaching tree. The Celtics, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, are in the process of hiring Udoka away from the Brooklyn Nets where he currently is an assistant coach. The former NBA player, however, got his coaching start with the San Antonio Spurs where he coached under the legendary Popovich.
NBACBS Sports

NBA coaching tracker, latest updates: Celtics to hire Ime Udoka, per report; Rick Carlisle leaves Mavs

The NBA playoffs are in full swing, and as teams get bounced from the postseason, coaches are getting the pink slip as franchises try to overhaul things before next season. The Boston Celtics shockingly made two massive moves as coach Brad Stevens will be transitioning to become the franchise's new president, replacing longtime president Danny Ainge, who decided to step down. Now, Stevens and the Celtics are reportedly close to finalizing a deal to make Nets assistant Ime Udoka his replacement on the sideline, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
NBAPosted by
AllTrailBlazers

Blazers' Top Competition for Chauncey Billups No Longer an Option

Ime Udoka, oddly, was never even rumored as a potential candidate to replace Terry Stotts. Regardless, the former assistant coach and starting small forward with the Trail Blazers, also a graduate of Portland's Jefferson High School, could still end up factoring into his hometown team's search for its next head coach.
NBAgranthshala.com

How Old Is NBA Star Giannis Antetokounmpo and How Many Children Does He Have With Mariah Riddlesprigger?

Milwaukee Bucks Power Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo Became a superstar in the NBA. He was picked by the Bucks 15th overall pick In the 2013 NBA Draft. Since then, greek freak Has been an All-Star multiple times and was elected back-to-back league MVP in 2019 and 2020. His achievements on the court are well documented, but many fans want to know more about his life off the court.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Trae Young’s girlfriend: Shelby Miller

There’s arguably no bigger killer in such a small frame in the NBA today than Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young. The former Oklahoma Sooners mini-dynamo is years deep into his pro career but he still looks as though he’s still required to show some identification when trying to purchase liquor. Young is like the basketball version of Napoleon out there, conquering big-market teams as he tries to expand Atlanta’s empire in the Eastern Conference. But it’s not just the confidence of Hawks fans that Trae Young has won over, he’s also captured the heart of the charming, Shelby Miller. And nope. We’re not talking about someone who throws four-seamers in the MLB. This Shelby Miller is the one true love of Trae Young and we’re about to find out more about her in this piece. Ladies and gentlemen, Trae Young’s girlfriend, Shelby Miller.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Paul George’s fiancee: Daniela Rajic

Paul George is a seven-time NBA All-Star and the second piece to the Los Angeles Clippers’ superstar duo alongside Kawhi Leonard. Off the court, he’s also winning with two beautiful kids and a partner. In this post, we’re looking at Paul George’s fiancee: Daniela Rajic. Paul George’s Fiancee: Daniela Rajic.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: New York Knicks Can Reunite The 'New York Bulls'

The New York Knicks were one of the best Cinderella stories in the NBA. After finishing 21-45 last year, the Knicks captured the No. 4 overall seed in the Eastern Conference. With the Most Improved Player of the Year in Julius Randle and a Coach of the Year candidate in Tom Thibodeau in the mix, the Knicks have a bright, budding future.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Damian Lillard Previously Named 2 Teams He’d Play For

For nearly the last decade, Damian Lillard has been fiercely loyal to the Portland Trail Blazers. He’s remained committed to winning a championship with the franchise that drafted him, which has become somewhat of a rarity in today’s NBA. But after a new report from Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes, Lillard...
NBAitsgame7.com

Girl Who Hooked Up With 7 Suns Players Speaks Out

An Instagram model who famously claimed to have hooked up with seven Phoenix Suns players in one night is back. On Sunday, Phoenix clinched a berth in the Western Conference Finals following a sweep of the Denver Nuggets. Shortly thereafter, a surprising figure stepped forward. Aliza Jane A.K.A Ayyejae went...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Al Horford’s Wife: Amelia Vega

Al Horford has carved out a solid NBA career, playing 14 full seasons and being named to six All-Star teams. Al Horford’s wife Amelia Vega has also garnered success in her own right. Let’s get to know the strong, beautiful woman behind the All-Star big man. Al Horford’s Wife: Amelia...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Kawhi Leonard allegedly unhappy with Clippers, claims Skip Bayless

The Los Angeles Clippers have absolutely missed the services of Kawhi Leonard since their superstar went down with a knee injury a few weeks back. Despite not being able to take the floor, Leonard has been very supportive of his teammates as they look to book their place in the NBA Finals. All does not appear to be well in LA, though, with reports now emerging that Kawhi is not happy with how the team’s medical staff has handled his injury.
NBANBC Sports

Marcus Smart has special message for Ainge, Stevens after C's shakeup

A lot has changed for the Boston Celtics since Tuesday. Just 12 hours after their season ended with a playoff loss to the Brooklyn Nets, the Celtics announced that Brad Stevens had vacated his head coach role to take over for Danny Ainge, who was retiring as the team's president of basketball operations.