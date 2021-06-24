Cancel
Xbox Series S restock: Box has Xbox Series S stock, including bundles

By Adam Vjestica
Posted by 
TechRadar
TechRadar
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Looking for the latest Xbox Series S restock? Box.co.uk has Microsoft's more affordable Xbox Series S in stock, either on its own for £249.99, a bundle with three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for £279.99, and a bundle with an additional controller for £299.00. You can also enter Box's...

www.techradar.com
TechRadar

10K+
Followers
26K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A 🌏 team of gadget obsessives here to help you make informed decisions on tech. What to skip, what to buy, and where to buy it.

 http://www.techradar.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Xbox Game Pass Ultimate#Box Microsoft#Xbox Series S#Teraflop#Game Pass
