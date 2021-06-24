Xbox Series S restock: Box has Xbox Series S stock, including bundles

Squad up for Gears 5, Gears Tactics and the Gears 5: Hivebusters expansion, brought together in this remarkable bundle. From the early days of the Locust war to the icy bases of Mount Kadar and the jungles of the Galangi islands, experience the pivotal moments in the wars to save Sera. This bundle is optimized to take advantage of Xbox Series X and S, including: reduced load times, instant resume, variable refresh rates, and more. Plus, experience 4K HDR Ultra visuals on Series X. Gears 5: With all-out war descending, Kait Diaz breaks away to uncover her connection to the enemy and discovers the true danger to Sera – herself. New campaign features let you take your character and weapon skins into new playthroughs and enjoy bonus difficulties and modifiers. Gears Tactics: Set 12 years before the first Gears of War, play as Gabe Diaz, recruiting, equipping and commanding your squads on a desperate mission to hunt down the relentless and powerful leader of the Locust army: Ukkon, the evil mastermind who makes monsters. Against all odds and fighting for survival, outsmart your enemy in uniquely brutal, turn-based tactical combat. Gears 5: Hivebusters: Return to Gears 5 with the Hivebusters campaign expansion. Play as Lahni, Keegan and Mac – the heroes of Gears 5’s Escape mode – on their first operation as part of the secretive Hivebuster program. Thrown together and dubbed “Scorpio Squad,” their suicide mission to destroy a Swarm hive may hold the key to saving Sera and their own redemption. *Some modes and features require Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or Xbox Live Gold on console, memberships sold separately.